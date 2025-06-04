Chelsea hero Paul Canoville in hospital after ‘serious decline’
Canoville was Chelsea’s first ever black player and made over 100 appearances for the Blues
Chelsea icon Paul Canoville has been hospitalised after his physical health suffered “a serious decline”.
Canoville, 63, blazed the trail as Chelsea’s first black player and became a cult hero for the club, making over 100 appearances during the 1980s.
Post-retirement, he has become renowned for his efforts as a campaigner against racism after suffering abuse as a player.
The Paul Canoville Foundation was launched in 2015 with this cause in mind, working to improve the lives of young people in London.
The Foundation has today come out to reveal a concerning health update about the former winger.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share an update on the health of our founder, Paul Canoville,” a statement read.
“Paul is currently in hospital due to a serious decline in his physical health, which has also taken a significant toll on his mental well-being.
“As someone who has overcome extraordinary challenges throughout his life, Paul remains determined - but he now needs time, care, and space to recover.”
The statement adds that Canoville has not been able to keep up public appearances due to this latest health setback, something which has impacted his income.
As such, the Foundation has asked for donations to help support both him and the Foundation.
“His recent absence from school visits and, most heartbreakingly, the Show Racism the Red Card reception at Downing Street earlier this week, has been deeply upsetting for him,” the statement continues.
Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
“We also want to prepare friends and supporters that Paul is very unlikely to attend the premiere of the new documentary about his life tomorrow evening (Thursday) at Regent Street Cinema - something he had been immensely looking forward to.
“Out of respect for his need to rest and heal, we kindly ask that people refrain from contacting Paul directly at this time.
“Any messages of support can be shared as comments on our social posts and we will ensure Paul sees these once well enough. Paul’s regular public appearances are an important part of his income.
“While he takes this time away, we’re asking for donations to help ease that burden and continue the Foundation’s impactful work.
“Thank you for your compassion, your understanding, and your continued support.”
You can donate to the Foundation through its JustGiving page.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments