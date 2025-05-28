Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole described Cole Palmer as an “absolute genius” after he helped the Premier League side win the Conference League.

Palmer put on a virtuoso display in the second half to help the Blues overturn a 1-0 half-time deficit against Real Betis to run out 4-1 winners.

The 23-year-old produced two sublime assists to help his side create history by becoming the first club to win all three major Uefa trophies.

Cole said on TNT Sports: “Cole Palmer, absolute genius. We don’t produce these players. They don’t fall off trees. He took the game by the scruff of the neck tonight and made it happen.

“There aren’t many players in world football who can do what he does.”

The third-tier tournament may not be the level Chelsea have played at in the past, but Cole, who was a Champions League runner-up in 2008, says it will be a stepping stone.

“Chelsea is a huge club at this level,” he added. “And what I would say, for these young players and this team to win a trophy, it’s going to take them to the next level.

“But it’s not about that tonight. It’s about a group of young footballers, young coaches, coming together and achieving something. Don’t be looking down your noses at this.”

open image in gallery Cole Palmer produced a virtuoso second-half display ( AP )

Meanwhile, Chelsea captain Reece James emerged from the bench to help instigate the turnaround and is already relishing Champions League competition after the Blues finished fourth in the Premier League.

“It's a great feeling. As the game went on we grew into it and thankfully we scored four goals in the second half,” said James. “Coming into this competition, it was something we had to win. Next season we go again in the Champions League.

"I thought in the first half we were flat. The game didn't go our way early on and it looked like it took a lot out of us. We needed a reaction in the second half and we got it.

"We knew the game was going to be tough; they made it tough for us in the first half. They got an early goal and it unsettled us.”

open image in gallery Reece James’s half-time introduction helped change the game ( Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire )

Chelsea are the first English side to win all four major European trophies – including the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup. They have also won two Uefa Super Cups.

"To be the first club to have won everything possible, you can see the fans celebrating now and it shows how much it means to them," Chelsea defender Levi Colwill said.

"We knew they (Betis) were going to be a good team, especially at the start with their fans pushing them on, but we knew it was going to die off. We just had to wait and pick our moments and that is what we did in the second half."