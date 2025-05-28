Chelsea v Real Betis LIVE: Struggling Blues trail in Conference League final
The London club are hoping to complete a sweep of European trophies as they take on Betis in Wroclaw
Chelsea will seek their first silverware under Enzo Maresca and a sweep of European trophies as they take on Real Betis in the Conference League final.
A squad assembled at such vast cost will perhaps feel out of place contesting a minor prize but Maresca may well believe success here could be a springboard to bigger and better things. Having booked their sport in next season’s Champions League with a good win against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea are high on confidence as they vie for the tertiary continental title in Wroclaw in Poland.
While Maresca’s men have largely found progress smooth in the competition so far, Betis could provide a stiffer challenge. Veteran manager Manuel Pellegrini is a shrewd operator who guided the club to sixth in LaLiga this season, and Manchester United loanee Antony has been a surprise star in Seville since a January switch. Could a first European trophy yet be theirs?
Follow all of the latest from the Conference League final with our live blog below:
SECOND HALF: Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
46 mins: James is the only player in this Chelsea squad who featured in the 2021 Champions League final, per TNT Sports.
One change for Betis too: Romain Perraud comes on for Ricardo Rodriguez in defence.
Back underway in Poland.
Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
The players are out for the second half. Maresca had to make changes after that showing and he has: Reece James is on for the suffering Malo Gusto.
Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
45+1 mins: That’s that, Real Betis lead at the break in Wroclaw courtesy of a beautiful finish by Ezzalzouli, and the Spaniards deserve to.
Fernandez gets into a bit of a spat with Bartra at the half-time whistle.
Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
45 mins: Slightly frenzied end to this half as Chelsea hunt desperately for an equaliser. One minute added on. A Fernandez attempt takes a deflection, Adrian runs to collect but it goes out for a Chelsea corner. Fernandez’s delivery is good and Chalobah rises to meet it but it’s headed clear.
Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
43 mins: Caicedo in fact does not get a booking! Just the free-kick, wild.
Jorgensen collects the delivery from Antony but spills it; Natan rushes back for the rebound but Chelsea clear and look to counter before Fornals makes an immaculate block.
Now Chelsea counter again and Adrian throws his entire body in the way to deny Fernandez. That looked painful.
Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
41 mins: Caicedo goes into the book for a crunching challenge on Isco. Chelsea protest but no dice. Free-kick to Real Betis on the left, about 30 yards out from goal. Antony and Isco stand poised to take.
Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
39 mins: Chelsea are dealing better with Betis’ threat down the right. Isco attempts a difficult pass forward with Ezzalzouli and Bakambu in the box, but Chelsea get bodies back and Jorgensen collects.
Palmer looks for Jackson as Chelsea counter and the Blues look a little brighter, but it’s hoicked clear.
Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
35 mins: Dreadful. Gusto runs in behind and holds things up before squaring to Neto on the right, but he launches an attempt up into the stands.
Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
32 mins: Isco has a chance from the corner but Chelsea manage to clear the danger and look to counter, but their patient play takes too long and Betis get numbers back in time. Palmer crosses and Natan heads it clear.
Better from Chelsea though and they win a corner of their own, but go short and Gusto’s cross is blocked. Maresca has his head in his hands.
Chelsea 0-1 Real Betis
30 mins: Ezzalzouli is such a livewire for Real Betis. The Morrocan darts down the left again but Gusto times a sliding challenge right and the ball deflects into the side netting for a corner.
