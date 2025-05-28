Maresca had to convince Chelsea of Conference League importance

Chelsea will seek their first silverware under Enzo Maresca and a sweep of European trophies as they take on Real Betis in the Conference League final.

A squad assembled at such vast cost will perhaps feel out of place contesting a minor prize but Maresca may well believe success here could be a springboard to bigger and better things. Having booked their sport in next season’s Champions League with a good win against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea are high on confidence as they vie for the tertiary continental title in Wroclaw in Poland.

While Maresca’s men have largely found progress smooth in the competition so far, Betis could provide a stiffer challenge. Veteran manager Manuel Pellegrini is a shrewd operator who guided the club to sixth in LaLiga this season, and Manchester United loanee Antony has been a surprise star in Seville since a January switch. Could a first European trophy yet be theirs?

