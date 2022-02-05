Chelsea host Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge today.

The fixture represents a dream draw for League One side Plymouth, after they knocked out Birmingham City in the previous round.

Chelsea, who thrashed non-league Chesterfield 5-1 in the third round last month, last played when they defeated Tottenham 2-0 in the Premier League two weeks ago.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to continue their strong run in the cup competitions, with a League Cup final against Liverpool to come at the end of the month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Chelsea vs Plymouth?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 5 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on the BBC Red Button. It will also be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after he reached the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal. Trevoh Chalobah could return, but Reece James remains an injury doubt and Ben Chilwell is out for the season. Andreas Christensen is available after testing positive for Covid-19, while Lewis Hall and Harvey Vale could get opportunities to start.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Plymouth: Cooper; Edwards, Gillesphey, Scarr, Wilson, Grant; Camara, Houghton; Broom; Garrick, Jephcott

Odds

Chelsea: 1/12

Draw: 29/2

Plymouth: 49/1

Prediction

Chelsea are overwhelming favourites but there is a chance Plymouth could catch them cold if they start well at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea 4-1 Plymouth