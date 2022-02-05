Chelsea welcome Plymouth Argyle to Stamford Bridge this afternoon in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The visitors are seventh in League One and knocked out Championship side Birmingham City to reach this stage.

Chelsea, meanwhile, thrashed non-league Chesterfield in the previous round and Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to go on another cup run after reaching the League Cup final.

The Blues have not played in two weeks due to the Premier League’s winter break, with their last match coming in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Chelsea vs Plymouth?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 5 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on the BBC Red Button. It will also be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after he reached the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal. Trevoh Chalobah could return, but Reece James remains an injury doubt and Ben Chilwell is out for the season. Andreas Christensen is available after testing positive for Covid-19, while Lewis Hall and Harvey Vale could get opportunities to start.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Plymouth: Cooper; Edwards, Gillesphey, Scarr, Wilson, Grant; Camara, Houghton; Broom; Garrick, Jephcott

Odds

Chelsea: 1/12

Draw: 29/2

Plymouth: 49/1

Prediction

Chelsea are overwhelming favourites but there is a chance Plymouth could catch them cold if they start well at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea 4-1 Plymouth