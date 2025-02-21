Chelsea set clear target as Enzo Maresca declares Champions League ambition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has set his players a clear target to win their seven remaining home games and ensure a return to the Champions League.

The 45-year-old has been wary of committing himself by speaking publicly about aims for the season, but with the team having spent most of the campaign in the top four, he has made his expectations clear.

Of the sides still to visit Stamford Bridge this season, six are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League, with leaders Liverpool the exception.

The team have only the division's seventh-best home record this campaign having won six of their 12 games so far, losing twice.

"We have 13 games to go and seven of them are at home," said Maresca. "I think that winning the seven at home can be enough to finish top four."

That would leave Chelsea on 64 points, well short of the average of around 70 that has been required to finish in the top four across all Premier League seasons.

However, assuming they do not suffer a total collapse in their away form, it will likely provide a sure foundation to qualify the Champions League for the first time since 2022.

There is the added likelihood of fifth place being sufficient to qualify owing to the performance of English clubs in Europe this season.

"We've spent almost our season in the top four," said Maresca, who is facing an injury crisis for Saturday's trip to Aston Villa with Noni Madueke the latest addition to a list of six players who are out. The winger has a hamstring problem and is likely to be out until April.

"Now we have just 13 games to go, so now the target for us is to finish top four, to try to finish in the best way.

open image in gallery Madueke was forced off during the defeat to Brighton ( Getty Images )

"The difficult moment that we have now is probably because of the injury situation. We have five, six players that are significant players that are out.

"I watched again the first game against Villa (a 3-0 win in December) and we have five players probably that are out. The team has changed completely."

Maresca is enduring the toughest spell of his tenure with the team on a run of two wins from nine in the league, having been second and two points off the summit on December 22.

The performance in losing 3-0 to Brighton last time out was one of their poorest of the campaign and left them trailing fourth-placed Manchester City by a point.

"I've been clear since day one," said Maresca. "I'm not here to survive, I'm here to win games. I'm here to bring this club to fight for titles.

"The problem is that when you win games you look humble, and when you don't win you look like a lack of ambition.

"I'm ambitious. The club is ambitious. We have the same manager and same players and same sporting director as two months ago when we were second in the league.

"Nothing has changed, only unfortunately that we are dealing with many injuries. This has affected the level of the team."