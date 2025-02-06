Sonia Bompastor dismisses Chelsea quadruple talk after reaching first final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sonia Bompastor dismissed talk of winning a quadruple with Chelsea after the Blues reached their first final under the French coach.

Chelsea defeated West Ham 2-0 on Wednesday night to progress to their sixth Women’s League Cup final in a row - where they will face either Arsenal or Manchester City.

Chelsea also hold a seven-point lead at the top of the Women’s Super League and are through to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League - a trophy they have yet to win.

The Blues will also face Everton in the last-16 of the FA Cup as Bompastor’s side continue to battle on all fronts this season, having gone 22 games unbeaten since she took over from Emma Hayes.

New signing Keira Walsh made her Chelsea debut as first-half goals from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Sjoeke Nusken helped defeat West Ham at Kingsmeadow, but Bompastor says she will be taking one game at a time.

“I never think like this,” Bompastor replied when asked about Chelsea’s quadruple chances. “I'm more focused on the next game on Sunday. It's another cup game, but we're really happy to get to this final, but if you don't win, it doesn't mean anything.

open image in gallery Nusken doubled Chelsea’s lead on the night to send them through ( The FA via Getty Images )

“For me, now the focus is making sure we go deep in every competition. We go game by game and have a focus on the next game and how we can make sure we have big chances to win.”

Chelsea will face either Arsenal or Manchester City in the final, to be played on Saturday 15 March at Derby’s Pride Park Stadium.

The Gunners have beaten Chelsea in the past two Women’s League Cup finals, while Manchester City triumphed over them in 2022.