Reading vs Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Super League result as Blues win fourth title in a row
Reading 0-3 Chelsea: The Blues are champions for the fourth year in a row
Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Reading on Saturday to win their fourth consecutive FA Women’s Super League title, completing a league and FA Cup double on the last day of the season and condemning their hosts to relegation.
The Blues finished on 58 points from 22 games, two ahead of runners-up Manchester United, who beat Liverpool 1-0 and 11 ahead of Arsenal, who finish third in the final Champions League spot.
Reading finished bottom of the 12-team league and are relegated to the second-tier Championship.
Chelsea opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Guro Reiten crossed for Australia international Kerr to steal a march on her defender and head home, and Reiten netted the second in the 42nd minute.
Kerr netted again in the 88th minute to complete the rout and add the WSL to the FA Cup they won on penalties against Manchester United on May 14.
Reading vs Chelsea
Match ends, Reading Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.
Reading vs Chelsea
Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.
Reading vs Chelsea
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Jess Carter.
Reading vs Chelsea
Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).
Reading vs Chelsea
Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.
Reading vs Chelsea
Goal! Reading Women 0, Chelsea Women 3. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Reading vs Chelsea
Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Reading vs Chelsea
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jess Carter replaces Magdalena Eriksson.
Reading vs Chelsea
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Erin Cuthbert.
Reading vs Chelsea
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Melanie Leupolz replaces Sophie Ingle.
