Liveupdated1685201634

Reading vs Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Super League result as Blues win fourth title in a row

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 16:33
(Action Images via Reuters)

Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Reading on Saturday to win their fourth consecutive FA Women’s Super League title, completing a league and FA Cup double on the last day of the season and condemning their hosts to relegation.

The Blues finished on 58 points from 22 games, two ahead of runners-up Manchester United, who beat Liverpool 1-0 and 11 ahead of Arsenal, who finish third in the final Champions League spot.

Reading finished bottom of the 12-team league and are relegated to the second-tier Championship.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Guro Reiten crossed for Australia international Kerr to steal a march on her defender and head home, and Reiten netted the second in the 42nd minute.

Kerr netted again in the 88th minute to complete the rout and add the WSL to the FA Cup they won on penalties against Manchester United on May 14.

1685200725

Reading vs Chelsea

Match ends, Reading Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.

27 May 2023 16:18
1685200723

Reading vs Chelsea

Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.

27 May 2023 16:18
1685200719

Reading vs Chelsea

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Jess Carter.

27 May 2023 16:18
1685200680

Reading vs Chelsea

Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).

27 May 2023 16:18
1685200603

Reading vs Chelsea

Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.

27 May 2023 16:16
1685200479

Reading vs Chelsea

Goal! Reading Women 0, Chelsea Women 3. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

27 May 2023 16:14
1685200477

Reading vs Chelsea

Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.

27 May 2023 16:14
1685200333

Reading vs Chelsea

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jess Carter replaces Magdalena Eriksson.

27 May 2023 16:12
1685200305

Reading vs Chelsea

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Erin Cuthbert.

27 May 2023 16:11
1685200291

Reading vs Chelsea

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Melanie Leupolz replaces Sophie Ingle.

27 May 2023 16:11

