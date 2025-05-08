When is Chelsea v Real Betis? Europa Conference League final date, kick-off time and how to watch
Enzo Maresca’s Blues could finish the season on a high with a chance of silverware in Wroclaw
Chelsea will contend for the Conference League in this season’s final against Real Betis in Wroclaw.
The Blues have enjoyed a comfortable run to this year’s final and now have a golden opportunity to secure silverware in Enzo Maresca’s first season, after seeing off Swedish side Djurgarden 5-1 on aggregate.
The battle to finish inside the top five of the Premier League continues, with Chelsea eager to qualify for next season’s Champions League before the showpiece game in Poland.
Victory over Real Betis could build much-needed momentum in the early stages of a new era at Stamford Bridge, with the Italian coach praising his team’s growth in terms of “experience”, with players such as Levi Colwill “growing a lot in terms of leadership.”
After easing past Djurgarden in the semi-finals, Chelsea now aim to win their ninth European trophy at the Stadion Miejski - here’s everything you need to know about the final:
When is Real Betis v Chelsea?
The Conference League final is set for Wednesday, 28 May at Stadion Wroclaw, Poland, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports. A live stream will be available for subscribers via discovery+.
Chelsea team news
The Blues will be without Wesley Fofana, whose season was cut short by surgery after a muscular injury. Romeo Lavia is back and fit, but the midfielder is not registered to play in the Conference League.
