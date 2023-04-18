Chelsea’s one remaining weapon to give a desperate season some meaning

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Todd Boehly heading into the Chelsea changing rooms after the weekend defeat to Brighton made waves, but it wasn’t an entirely unprecedented event.

Whether or not that makes it an advisable strategy is up for debate, but one way or another - by carrot, stick or cliche - a message would undoubtedly have been delivered that rather better is required.

Indeed, there are only two potential reasons for board members to descend on the players in that manner, says former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, who won two Premier League titles and the Champions League with the club.

“If they turned up it meant either winning the cup or a world of trouble because we were on a bad run! They have every right to do what they want, they own the club, I don’t know how hands-on or not they are but in my experience, it would happen few and far between,” Cahill told the Independent on a media call.

“There’s so much change all at once but they must have a plan. The first plan with Graham Potter hasn’t quite worked out as they hoped and the summer is a real big time for Chelsea.”

That quick reversal on their initial managerial plan naturally makes the summer a vital one, not just in the dugout but for the squad too. However, yet another overhaul and a dismal campaign doesn’t mean Chelsea face a long wait to get back to the top of the game, if his own experiences are anything to go by.

“They have to appoint the right manager and the squad is big - the boss has to see who fits his style. Personality as much as ability will be about who can take Chelsea onto the next level,” he said.

“When I played we finished tenth and won the league the year after so it’s really rocky right now but hopefully they have the plan in place going forward.”

That’s for next year and beyond - far beyond, given some of the lengths of contracts handed out this season to new signings.

Before that, Chelsea have one final chance to save their season.

Frank Lampard will take his team into the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid needing to overhaul a two-goal deficit from the Santiago Bernabeu encounter.

The reigning champions are one of the finest around at game management, Cahill acknowledged, but it’s an opportunity for the Blues to prolong the meaning of their campaign and go for silverware.

Exit, though, and it will merely be about getting to the end of a meandering, meaningless run of games.

(Getty Images)

Crucial to Chelsea’s hopes will be the Stamford Bridge atmosphere ramping up - and scoring the first goal of the night.

“Being brutally honest the league is gone. Frank was probably looking at who warrants a place or not but he probably knows his team already [for Madrid],” Cahill added.

“The tie is set up. To come away with the sending off and 2-0 the first goal is key and it’ll be electric in the stadium. It’s been done before so could be a great game. Managing the game is key - Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic, these kinds of players will know how to manage different moments of the match - but it’s all about the first goal. The momentum swing if Chelsea get it, European nights at Stamford Bridge are special. It tweaks up a notch, it’s louder, the fans are excited because Real Madrid are in town.

“This can be a distraction from the league where confidence is low - this is their opportunity to try and go on and win a trophy. This is their last chance this season they can win something and that should be motivation for this game.”

It’s a big job on for the Blues if they are indeed to keep a meaningful part of their campaign alive, but as Cahill says, the reasons for pulling off an improbable comeback couldn’t be higher.

:: BT Sport is the exclusive home of the UEFA Champions League. Watch Chelsea v Real Madrid live on BT Sport 1 on Tuesday 18th April from 7pm. For more info, visit bt.com/sport