Follow live as Chelsea’s defence of the Champions League title continues this evening, with the Blues welcoming Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for a quarter-final first leg.

In a rematch of one of last season’s semi-finals, where the Premier League side emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners, Chelsea and Real will vie to set up a last-four clash with either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

The game comes just four days after the Blues’ stunning 4-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League, though their form was promising ahead of that shock result. Real, meanwhile, saw off Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend in a much-needed positive response to their 4-0 thrashing by rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.

The Spanish side - now managed by ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti - have won this competition more times than any other club (13) and showed their pedigree in the last round, with Karim Benzema scoring a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues eased past Lille 4-1 over two games.

