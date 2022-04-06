Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from the first leg of the quarter-final clash at Stamford Bridge
Follow live as Chelsea’s defence of the Champions League title continues this evening, with the Blues welcoming Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for a quarter-final first leg.
In a rematch of one of last season’s semi-finals, where the Premier League side emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners, Chelsea and Real will vie to set up a last-four clash with either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.
The game comes just four days after the Blues’ stunning 4-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League, though their form was promising ahead of that shock result. Real, meanwhile, saw off Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend in a much-needed positive response to their 4-0 thrashing by rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.
The Spanish side - now managed by ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti - have won this competition more times than any other club (13) and showed their pedigree in the last round, with Karim Benzema scoring a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues eased past Lille 4-1 over two games.
Follow all the build-up and action from Stamford Bridge below:
Thibaut Courtois makes his return to Stamford Bridge tonight during a difficult time for the Blues who are awaiting new owners after current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.
Abramovich decided to sell after sanctions from the UK government were imposed on the club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Abramovich’s links to president Vladimir Putin.
Courtois made more than 150 appearances for and says that the prospective bidders will be buying "one of the best clubs in the world”.
"I think it’s been a hard month for the club and for the fans, but I think you can see that all the people that love Chelsea are really putting all their energy together," said Courtois.
"The new owners must know what club they are buying. And hopefully they can keep that spirit that has always been here.
"In total I was part of Chelsea for seven years, and that was a big part of my career.
"I hope the new owners will understand what they are buying and that Chelsea can remain as one of the best clubs in the world."
Thibaut Courtois hopes Chelsea fans don’t boo him on return to Stamford Bridge
Thibaut Courtois has said that he hopes to have a “happy return” to Stamford Bridge with Real Madrid, but admits that Chelsea fans may boo him.
Courtois departed Chelsea for the Spanish capital in 2018 after making his desire to leave the club clear and failing to turn up for training.
His agent later stated that this was due to the Belgian’s desire to be close to his family, having previously played in Madrid for Atletico while on loan from the London club.
With Chelsea drawn to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Courtois is set to return to west London in Wednesday’s first leg.
The two sides met behind closed doors last year but this will mark the first time that the Belgian goalkeeper has played in front of Chelsea supporters since his messy exit from the club - and Courtois is aware of the reception he may receive.
Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the Real Madrid team that defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend. Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio both drop out with Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde the preferred options for tonight’s game.
Real Madrid have released their starting line-up for tonight’s clash at Stamford Bridge.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Milito, Alaba, F Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Benzema, Vini Jr
Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, is expected to be at tonight’s Champions League quarter-final fixture against Chelsea after missing their La Liga match with Celta Vigo due to a positive Covid-19 test.
Ancelotti, 62, did not travel to London with his players and staff on Tuesday for the first leg against his former side, but tested negative on Wednesday.
Speaking on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he hoped Ancelotti would make it to the match saying: "It’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence.
"He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games.
"It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug."
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel’s team enter this fixture on the back of a shock 4-1 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday, and amid uncertainty over the club’s ownership due to Roman Abramovich’s enforced sale. Prior to their loss to Brentford, however, Chelsea had been in fine form, while Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend to respond to a 4-0 demolition by El Clasico rivals Barcelona.
Real striker Karim Benzema scored a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round, while Chelsea eased past Lille 4-1 over two games to reach this stage.
It’s all set up for an intriguing quarter-final tie.
