Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Lineups and team news ahead of Champions League quarter-final tonight as Conor Gallagher starts
The Blues must overturn a two goal deficit against the current European champions if they hope to reach the semi-finals
Chelsea have work to do tonight as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final. Carlo Ancelotti’s European champions bring a two-goal advantage into the match at Stamford Bridge after Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio struck in the Spanish capital last week.
Chelsea find themselves in the midst of a terrible run of form with Frank Lampard’s return as caretaker manager showing few signs of righting the ship. The hosts know they must score at least twice to have any hope of ending Real Madrid’s defence of their crown.
After suffering another Premier League defeat at the weekend, the Blues’ struggles look set to continue after reports that owner Todd Boehly told the squad their efforts this season were ‘embarrassing’. The prospect of a miraculous turnaround is highly unlikely against a team of serial winners but the Champions League has the tendency to showcase some incredible comeback victories.
For their part, Real Madrid will believe this season a failure if they do not win the top trophy in Europe. Barcelona are on course to win the La Liga title leaving Ancelotti’s men to fight it out for Champions League glory once more.
Follow all the action as Chelsea host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg:
Despite Chelsea’s awful form Stamford Bridge remains a fortress for them in Europe.
Across the last two seasons, Chelsea’s only home Champions League defeat was against Real Madrid in April 2022, and no away team has ever won two Champions League games at Stamford Bridge.
Lampard on the first leg
“We had opportunities to score last week, but at the same time there were a lot of things we could have done better in that game,” said Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.
“I felt that in-game, and I feel it even more having reviewed the game. There were things we wanted to do from the outset that we didn’t do well enough throughout the game.
“That’s not just the physical side, it was our use of the ball. We can improve on that and we have to improve on that to have a chance of turning this tie around. We have worked on that and hopefully you see the fruits of that in the game.
“I am clear with the players with that. I know they have the capacity to give this a good go, but we must get our game right and be better than we were last week.”
Chelsea know that only a spectacular night at Stamford Bridge will be enough to get them into the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Can they pull off an unexpected victory or will Real Madrid ease into the final four?
Chelsea vs Real Madrid team changes
Frank Lampard makes four changes to the Chelsea team that lost 2-0 at the Bernabeu last time out in the Champions League. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Kalidou Koulibaly in defence while Marc Cucurella takes the left wingback role vacated by the suspended Ben Chilwell.
Up top Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling are dropped with Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz brought in.
Carlo Ancelotti names an unchanged Real Madrid side. They won in Madrid and he’s confident that they can win in London too.
Chelsea line-up
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Kante, Fernandez, Cucurella; Gallagher, Havertz
‘No problem’ with Todd Boehly visiting Chelsea dressing room, Lampard says
Frank Lampard says he is comfortable with the club owners interacting with his players after a match.
Chelsea’s interim manager was commentating after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga mentioned the owners addressed the players following the defeat to Brighton on Saturday.
It has been reported Todd Boehly attempted to rouse Chelsea players before Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Real Madrid by delivering a speech in the dressing room, during which he described the season so far as “embarrassing”.
Fellow board members Behdad Eghbali and Hansjorg Wyss were also said to be present.
Ancelotti recalls last season’s quarter-final
This is the second time in consecutive years that Real Madrid have faced Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Carlo Ancelotti recalled how his side were 3-1 up against the Blues after the first leg of last season’s quarter-final, only to need a late goal in the second leg to take the tie into extra time. They eventually won 5-4 on aggregate.
"What happened, happened. We want to struggle less tomorrow," said Ancelotti in his pre-match press conference yesterday,
"Chelsea has a difficult moment. I’m thinking the game tomorrow can be a great opportunity for them to move from this situation. We’re aware of this.
"Ninety minutes remain and in this type of competition anything can happen. We’ll be ready to play at our best."
Chelsea are not ‘broken’ says Frank Lampard
Chelsea’s interim manager Frank Lampard has denied the notion that the club have been ‘broken’ by this season’s struggles.
The Blues sacked manager Graham Potter earlier this month with the team 11th in the Premier League. They have spent more than £550m on players this season and the Champions League is the last competition they can win this season but they trail Real Madrid 2-0 after the first leg. before
"We are not where we want to be. That’s clear," said Lampard, "But I think the word broken is a bit much.
"The league position is a reality and we are 2-0 down in this game. We have to work against that."
Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction
Given that Chelsea need to win tonight to salvage their season the Blues will take the attack to Real Madrid. A bit of European joy should come their way before the champions turn up the heat and progress with an away win.
Chelsea 1-2 Real Madrid (1-4 agg).
