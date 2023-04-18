✕ Close 'No problem’ with Todd Boehly visiting Chelsea dressing room, Lampard says

Chelsea have work to do tonight as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final. Carlo Ancelotti’s European champions bring a two-goal advantage into the match at Stamford Bridge after Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio struck in the Spanish capital last week.

Chelsea find themselves in the midst of a terrible run of form with Frank Lampard’s return as caretaker manager showing few signs of righting the ship. The hosts know they must score at least twice to have any hope of ending Real Madrid’s defence of their crown.

After suffering another Premier League defeat at the weekend, the Blues’ struggles look set to continue after reports that owner Todd Boehly told the squad their efforts this season were ‘embarrassing’. The prospect of a miraculous turnaround is highly unlikely against a team of serial winners but the Champions League has the tendency to showcase some incredible comeback victories.

For their part, Real Madrid will believe this season a failure if they do not win the top trophy in Europe. Barcelona are on course to win the La Liga title leaving Ancelotti’s men to fight it out for Champions League glory once more.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg: