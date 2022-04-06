Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Everything you need to know about the quarter-final clash
A mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final begins this evening as title holders Chelsea welcome La Liga leaders Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge.
The first leg kicks off a rematch of one of last year’s semi-finals, from which the Blues emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners. Thomas Tuchel’s team enter this fixture on the back of a stunning 4-1 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League, however, a result that ended a promising run of form.
Led by ex-Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, Real bounced back from a 4-0 dismantling by rivals Barcelona in El Clasico to overcome Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend.
Real, who have won this competition more times than any other club (13) showed their pedigree in the last round, with Karim Benzema scoring a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Chelsea eased past Lille 4-1 over two games.
Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s first leg.
When is it?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 6 April.
How can I watch it?
The game will air live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.
The broadcaster’s website and app will also stream the action live, and The Independent will provide live updates.
What is the team news?
Left-back Ben Chilwell is still a long-term absentee for Chelsea, while winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has a couple of niggles that could keep him out here. Having returned late from international duty, USA forward Christian Pulisic missed the Brentford defeat but may feature this evening, while right-back Reece James is back fit.
Ex-Blue Eden Hazard will be absent from Real Madrid’s front line due to a recent surgery, while second-choice striker Luka Jovic is a doubt because of an ankle issue.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Odds
Chelsea: 11/10
Draw: 49/20
Real Madrid: 3/1
Prediction
A cagey affair, with Real capitalising on Chelsea being slightly out of sorts to take the lead, only for the Blues to hit back and ensure the score is level heading into the second leg. Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies