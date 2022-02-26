Roman Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea to trustees of club foundation

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has announced he is handing over the reins of the Stamford Bridge side to the club’s foundation.

The Russian has been sole proprietor of the club since June 2003, with Chelsea becoming champions of Europe twice under his control.

However, he now appears to have put the running of the organisation in the hands of members of the Chelsea Foundation, which describes itself as a charity involved in “community activities, including our international work and anti-discrimination projects.”

A statement from Abramovich read:

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”

More to follow...