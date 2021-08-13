Thomas Tuchel has claimed Romelu Lukaku is the “perfect” signing for Chelsea due to his versatile game.

The Belgian rejoined the Blues for £97.5m on Thursday from Inter Milan in a new club-record deal.

Lukaku will be unavailable for the Champions League winners’ first Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with a debut at Arsenal expected next week.

But Tuchel was quick to heap praise on the 28-year-old’s well-rounded game and personality and what he can bring to the European champions.

“We’re very happy to have Romelu back at the club, personality, speed, power, he can be an excellent choice for us, an excellent addition,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference. “He has the power, the physique to help us, the experience, the personality to have a huge impact. He’ s a humble guy, a true team player and cares about Chelsea.

“We had the feeling it’s worth it and to try and fight hard. He’s super hungry, he did everything to take this chance and make it happen. He was a huge player at Inter with all the responsibility on his shoulders. It was actually very important that it was his desire to rejoin Chelsea and finish his project and story at Chelsea in the way he wanted.

“We have a strong group with a strong bond, a certain attitude to help each other out and support each other. We think Romelu, always having Chelsea in his heart, is the perfect addition to the group. We had an exchange on the phone and messages, but he’s following the protocol, quarantining some days. We’ll be happy when he’s on the pitch.

“We were looking for a certain profile, Romelu is confident to play physically, with back towards goal and he is also very strong, using his speed and pace, it will always be a key figure in our game, to be strong in ball wins and offensive transitions, this is what the league demands.

“We don’t want to be only a ball possession team. We have the feeling that Romelu’s strengths to have a variety, he is strong in the air, he’ll give us a new power when we cross from the sides. He has charisma, a good age, he’s a leader. Hopefully he’ll be a leader in our group.”