✕ Close Roman Abramovich makes ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to sell Chelsea

The deadline for prospective buyers to submit bids to purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich is 9pm on Friday evening, with some of the world’s richest people said to be in the mix.

There were rumours of around 200 bids being lined up but there is now thought to be seven front-runners. Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family - backed by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin - are among the favourites, as is lifelong Chelsea fan and luxury property developer Nick Candy.

Former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton is said to be launching a bid, with the help of Lord Sebastian Coe, while a consortium consisting of LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein is another contender, as the Saudi Media Group have also reportedly had interest.

The UK government brought sanctions against Abramovich last Thursday - although he can sell the club providing he does not benefit from the proceeds - but despite the Russian’s assets being frozen, Chelsea were handed a new licence to continue “football-related activities”. However, the club currently cannot sell tickets to games or merchandise and are restricted on how much they can spend on any given game day.

There is also the matter of the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday morning, with Chelsea in the hat after beating French champions Lille 4-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

Follow all the latest Chelsea sale news below: