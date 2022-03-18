Chelsea news LIVE: Sale deadline nears as takeover bids due and Champions League quarter-final draw
Chelsea sale: Latest updates ahead of 9pm deadline for bids as various parties signal their interest in buying the club
The deadline for prospective buyers to submit bids to purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich is 9pm on Friday evening, with some of the world’s richest people said to be in the mix.
There were rumours of around 200 bids being lined up but there is now thought to be seven front-runners. Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family - backed by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin - are among the favourites, as is lifelong Chelsea fan and luxury property developer Nick Candy.
Former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton is said to be launching a bid, with the help of Lord Sebastian Coe, while a consortium consisting of LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein is another contender, as the Saudi Media Group have also reportedly had interest.
The UK government brought sanctions against Abramovich last Thursday - although he can sell the club providing he does not benefit from the proceeds - but despite the Russian’s assets being frozen, Chelsea were handed a new licence to continue “football-related activities”. However, the club currently cannot sell tickets to games or merchandise and are restricted on how much they can spend on any given game day.
There is also the matter of the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday morning, with Chelsea in the hat after beating French champions Lille 4-1 on aggregate in the last 16.
Follow all the latest Chelsea sale news below:
Who will buy Chelsea? The potential new owners of club after Roman Abramovich
The Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea is coming to an end. Following sanctions against Abramovich and the freezing of his assets, the UK government are overseeing the move which will see him relinquish control of the club he purchased in 2003.
After handing over stewardship of the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, Abramovich said that selling the club was in “the best interest of the fans, employees, sponsors and partners”.
Having developed into one of Europe’s biggest and most successful clubs, only a select group of the uber-rich will be able to afford the purchase of the London club
Here are some contenders who could buy Chelsea:
EXPLAINER: Bids arrive ahead of Chelsea sale deadline day
For sale: One Premier League club. Condition: Distressed. Value: $2 billion-plus.
Deadline day is Friday for bids to be submitted to buy Chelsea and end the 19-year ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
This is a sale enforced on the oligarch after he was sanctioned by the British government for his close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.
There have been a stream of bidders going public with their interest and we explain who the main contenders are.
