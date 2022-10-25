Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea Champions League latest team news and lineups as Mason Mount misses out - live
Chelsea go in search of Champions League qualification when they take on RB Salzburg
Chelsea can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League and win Group E tonight if they defeat RB Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena. The Blues sit top of the group on seven points with Salzburg just one behind meaning whoever is victorious this evening takes pole position going into the final round of group games. If it is Graham Potter’s side who win, they will also clinch the group providing Dinamo Zagreb do not also beat AC Milan in the other fixture.
Chelsea have not lost since Potter took over as manager of the London side. His first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw with Salzburg before he took the Blues on a five-game winning run across all competitions, but their momentum has slowed thanks to consecutive draws against Brentford (0-0) and Manchester United (1-1) – with the United game hurtful due to Casemiro’s very late equaliser.
Going by the previous encounter between these two teams in September, Chelsea should control most of tonight’s game even though it is being played in Austria. They dominated, possessions and chances created only for Raheem Sterling’s opener to get cancelled out by Noah Okafor with quarter of an hour to play. However, Salzburg have only lost once this season – back in August – and will not make this an easy night for the Blues.
Follow all the action as Chelsea travel to RB Salzburg in the Champions League:
‘We’ll try to win the game’
Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, says that his team will play to pick up all three points this evening but acknowledges that this isn’t an easy ground to come to and win.
“We’ll try to win the game,” he said yesterday in a pre-match press conference, “but with the greatest respect to our opponent because we know they are a tough side.
“If you look at their record here, they are very, very strong. So we will not take anything for granted.”
RB Salzburg vs Chelsea team changes
Matthias Jaissle makes three changes to the RB Salzburg line-up from the team that drew 1-1 with Dinamo Zagreb last time out in the Champions League. Out go defenders Oumar Solet and Andreas Ulmer with Maximilian Wober and Bernardo replacing them. Junior Adamu joins the forward line ahead of Benjamin Sesko.
Meanwhile there are four changes for Graham Potter’s Chelsea in comparison to the 11 that started against Manchester United at the weekend. Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic are given starts up top with Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovacic slotting into the midfield.
Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek drop out.
RB Salzburg vs Chelsea line-ups
RB Salzburg XI: Kohn, Dedic, Wober, Bernardo, Pavlovic, Kjaergaard, Gourna-Douth, Seiwald, Sucic, Okafor, Adamu
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Gallagher, Pulisic, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz
‘We don’t feel any pressure'
Red Bull Salzburg’s head coach, Matthias Jaissle, says that the overwhelming feeling within his squad for tonight’s clash with Chelsea is one of excitement and that his players are not feeling the pressure of playing for a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League:
”We don’t feel any pressure, we are just looking forward to the match.” he said, “Our boys have performed really impressively so far - beyond what could be expected. We are big outsiders again, of course.
“We want to play brave, bold football and unsettle the mighty Chelsea a bit. However, we know we are playing an absolute top-class team that won the competition in 2021.”
RB Salzburg vs Chelsea
Chelsea had never met RB Salzburg prior to this season’s Champions League group stage. Salzburg are the third side from Austria that Chelsea have faced in European competition after Austria Vienna in 1994/95 and Wiener Sport-Club in 1965/66.
Group E permutations
Chelsea will be through to the round of 16 if they win tonight, or if they draw and AC Milan win against Dinamo Zagreb. The Blues will be confirmed in first place if they win and Dinamo do not.
Salzburg will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Milan do not.
Loftus-Cheek eyes outside chance of making World Cup squad
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is hoping his form and consistency will put him in the running to make it into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Qatar next month.
The 26-year-old played for England at the 2018 World Cup but has not added to his 10 caps since rupturing his Achilles in May 2019 and after a couple of seasons fighting to get back to top shape he is now holding down a more regular spot in Chelsea’s starting XI.
"This is the most I have played for Chelsea, consistently, which is another positive," said Loftus-Cheek, "As a young player going to the 2018 World Cup you see your trajectory going [up] and to obviously be at the next World Cup, if all goes well.
"A lot has happened in that time and I am just happy and grateful to be fit and healthy and playing football now, consistently.
"That’s all I can ask for, and if I go to the World Cup on the back of what I am doing now, it would mean the world to me, but that is not at the forefront of my mind at the moment."
Graham Potter insists N’Golo Kante’s injury will not distract from contract talks
Graham Potter has insisted N’Golo Kante’s four-month injury lay-off will not affect any new contract talks with Chelsea.
Kante’s latest hamstring problem requires surgery, ruling the France talisman out of the Qatar World Cup.
The World Cup-winning midfielder’s Stamford Bridge contract expires next summer, and a string of hamstring and knee problems have ravaged his last three years in west London.
Chelsea are understood to be chasing new midfield recruits in January and the summer, but manager Potter insisted the Blues’ only focus now is to help Kante recover from his latest setback.
Salzburg vs Chelsea early team news and predicted line-ups
Salzburg’s Matthias Jaissle will likely have to contend without Justin Omoregie (hamstring), Fernando (thigh), Ousmane Diakite (ACL), Nicolas Capaldo (knee), Sekou Koita (thigh) and Dijon Kameri (shoulder).
And there is now a doubt over Luka Sucic (adductor), but captain Andreas Ulmer could return, while Strahinja Pavlovic will serve a suspension domestically after last weekend’s red card but can play here.
Chelsea are without Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (knee) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring), while Kalidou Koulibaly (knee) is “not too serious” after missing last weekend’s draw with Manchester United but this game comes too soon.
Mateo Kovacic (knee) is building his fitness back up and being carefully managed. A premature introduction at the weekend from the bench may ensure another case of resting the Croatian.
Predicted line-ups
Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Kjaergaard, Gourna-Douath, Seiwald; Sucic; Okafor, Sesko
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Sterling
RB Salzburg vs Chelsea
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League games.
Chelsea are in action in the 5.45pm kick off as they attempt to qualify for the knockout stages with a win over RB Salzburg in Austria. The previous clash between these two teams ended in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge - which was also manager Graham Potter’s first game in charge of the Blues - and only one point separates them in Group E. With only one group stage fixture left to play after this match Chelsea can advance to the next stage of the competition if they pick up three points tonight and may even secure their place at the top of the group as long as Dinamo Zagreb also defeat AC Milan.
Following this game Celtic host Shakhtar Donetsk in what could prove to be a vital game for their European campaign this year. The Hoops cannot qualify for the last-16 in the Champions League but there is still an opportunity for them to finish third in Group F and drop down to the Europa League. However Ange Postecoglou’s men will likely need to win both of the remaining fixutres starting with picking up three points against the Ukrainian side tonight.
