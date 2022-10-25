✕ Close Potter: "We are nearly there"

Chelsea can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League and win Group E tonight if they defeat RB Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena. The Blues sit top of the group on seven points with Salzburg just one behind meaning whoever is victorious this evening takes pole position going into the final round of group games. If it is Graham Potter’s side who win, they will also clinch the group providing Dinamo Zagreb do not also beat AC Milan in the other fixture.

Chelsea have not lost since Potter took over as manager of the London side. His first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw with Salzburg before he took the Blues on a five-game winning run across all competitions, but their momentum has slowed thanks to consecutive draws against Brentford (0-0) and Manchester United (1-1) – with the United game hurtful due to Casemiro’s very late equaliser.

Going by the previous encounter between these two teams in September, Chelsea should control most of tonight’s game even though it is being played in Austria. They dominated, possessions and chances created only for Raheem Sterling’s opener to get cancelled out by Noah Okafor with quarter of an hour to play. However, Salzburg have only lost once this season – back in August – and will not make this an easy night for the Blues.

Follow all the action as Chelsea travel to RB Salzburg in the Champions League: