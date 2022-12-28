Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea have confirmed a deal to sign David Datro Fofana on a pre-contract agreement, with the striker joining in the new year.

The Molde forward, who turned 20 years old just before Christmas day, will join on a long-term deal to give Graham Potter an extra option in the final third, following the season-ending ACL injury to Blues forward Armando Broja.

Fofana scored 15 times in 24 Eliteserien matches for the Norwegian side in 2022 as Molde claimed the title, with the club acknowledging he now wanted to “follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.”

In a post on their website wishing him well for the future, Molde’s statement added “the Premier League was his big dream. Now the dream is coming true for the youngster”.

A short statement from the Stamford Bridge club read: “Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana. The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club.”

While neither club specified the fee involved, it has been reported that the Blues will pay £8million to land Fofana, who will become the earliest signing of Potter’s time in charge.

Fofana is renowned as an attacker - who plays both through the middle and from the flanks - with powerful dribbling tendencies, though consistency has at times been an issue in his performance level.

He joins the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina as 20-or-under additions at Stamford Bridge since Todd Boehly’s takeover was completed.