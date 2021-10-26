Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action live from Stamford Bridge
Follow all the action as Chelsea host Southampton in the Carabao Cup round of 16 at Stamford Bridge this evening.
The Blues have been in imperious form this season and come into tonight’s tie off the back of a 7-0 victory over Norwich at the weekend, which maintained the Blues’ lead at the top of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel will be keen to claim more silverware after last season’s European glory but is likely to take the opportunity to rotate his squad ahead of a trip to Newcastle on Saturday, with Callum Hudson-Odoi set to be given another chance to impress. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner remain sidelined with injuries.
Chelsea still boast fearsome strength in depth, though, and Southampton will know they face an uphill task. The Saints have endured a difficult start to the season, with just one win out of nine in the league so far, while striker Armando Broja, who scored in a 2-2 draw with Burnley last weekend, is ineligible to play against his parent club. Follow all the action live below:
Leagu Cup meetings: Chelsea vs Southampton
This is only the third (technically fourth) time the two teams have met in the League Cup and it is their first meeting in this competition for 24 years. Chelsea have won both previous fixtures.
The first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw in 1981 and had to be decided in a replay during which Mike Fillery headed home the winning goal in front of 27,000 fans at Stamford Bridge to send the Blues through in extra-time.
The next League Cup clash between Chelsea and Southampton came in 1997. Teenager Jody Morris also scored an extra-time winner for Chelsea to earn them a 2-1 win.
Thomas Tuchel hopes tough love will take Callum Hudson-Odoi to the next level
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes Callum Hudson-Odoi can benefit from some tough love as the 20-year-old forward looks to deliver in front of goal again in the Carabao Cup.
With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner on the sidelines, Hudson-Odoi was handed a chance to impress against Norwich on Saturday and scored in the first half of the 7-0 victory.
It was Hudson-Odoi’s opening goal of the campaign and followed on from coming off the bench to replace Lukaku in the Champions League against Malmo.
Thomas Tuchel hopes tough love will take Callum Hudson-Odoi to the next level
The England forward scored his first goal of the campaign during the 7-0 Premier League win over Norwich
The last 16 teams
12 of the 16 teams remaining in the Carabao Cup are from the Premier League with QPR, Sunderland, Stoke and Preston the four lower league sides left in the tournament.
10 of the Premier League teams face a fellow top-flight opponent in this fourth round of matches and nine teams are previous winners, including three of the five most successful teams in the history of the competition with Chelsea one of them.
The other two are Manchester City and Liverpool who have both won this trophy eight times compared to Chelsea’s five.
Head-to-head: Chelsea vs Southampton
In recent times this fixtures has been a decent affair. In the last five meetings between the sides Chelsea have won twice, lost once and there have been two draws which at the very least shows that on their day Southampton can be tricky customers for Chelsea. Here are the results of those games:
October 2021: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton
February 2021: Southampton 1-1 Chelsea
October 2020: Chelsea 3-3 Southampton
December 2019: Chelsea 0-2 Southampton
October 2019: Southampton 1-4 Chelsea
Recent results: Chelsea vs Southampton
Both teams are looking to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a victory tonight but who brings the better momentum into the game?
Chelsea come into the match on the back of an emphatic 7-0 victory over Norwich at the weekend, they are unbeaten in four games including a 3-1 over the Saints in the Premier League at the start of the month.
Southampton meanwhile claimed a 2-2 draw with Burnley on Saturday after bouncing back from their defeat to the Blues with a 1-0 win over Leeds in the league.
If the Saints are victorious tonight they will reach the quarter-final stage for the first time since the 2016-17 season, where they lost out in the final to Manchester United.
For Chelsea, they go in search of winning their first fourth round match of the competition since the 2018-19 season, where they lost out to Manchester City in the final.
Team changes: Chelsea vs Southampton
Lots of changes to talk about here.
Thomas Tuchel swaps out six players from the team that demolished Norwich at the weekend. Kepa Arrizabalaga returns in goal with Malang Sarr joining Trevor Chalobah and Reece James in a back three. Callum Hudson-Odoi keeps his place in the team but moves over to the right wing to accommodate the returning Marcos Alonso. Ross Barkley, Saul Niguez and Hakim Ziyech all come in replacing Jorginho, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell.
Ralph Hasenhuttl goes even further by replacing nine of the players that drew 2-2 with Burnley last time out. Only Mohammed Salisu and Ibrahima Diallo keep their places in the line-up.
Line-ups: Chelsea vs Southampton
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz
Southampton XI: Forster, Valery, Lyanco, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, S. Armstrong, Tella, Djenpo, Adams, A. Armstrong
Injuries and absentees: Chelsea vs Southampton
Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are still out for Chelsea and Christian Pulisic continues his recovery from an ankle injury but N’Golo Kante could return.
Southampton will have to make do without Moi Elyounoussi who is recovering from an operation on his wrist, Jack Stephens is a long term absentee and James Ward-Prowse is suspended. Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is ineligible to play against his parent club.
Tuchel preparing to rest players
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, echoed Ralph Hasenuttl saying that the Carabao Cup is an opportunity to give some minutes to players who don’t start regularly for the Blues and to take the chance to rest his first choice players during a busy schedule. Tuchel said:
Hasenhuttl hints at changes
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has hinted at plenty of changes to his starting XI for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea saying:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies