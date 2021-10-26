✕ Close Tuchel previews Chelsea's Cup game against Southampton

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Southampton in the Carabao Cup round of 16 at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The Blues have been in imperious form this season and come into tonight’s tie off the back of a 7-0 victory over Norwich at the weekend, which maintained the Blues’ lead at the top of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel will be keen to claim more silverware after last season’s European glory but is likely to take the opportunity to rotate his squad ahead of a trip to Newcastle on Saturday, with Callum Hudson-Odoi set to be given another chance to impress. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner remain sidelined with injuries.

Chelsea still boast fearsome strength in depth, though, and Southampton will know they face an uphill task. The Saints have endured a difficult start to the season, with just one win out of nine in the league so far, while striker Armando Broja, who scored in a 2-2 draw with Burnley last weekend, is ineligible to play against his parent club. Follow all the action live below: