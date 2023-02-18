Chelsea players on a billboard outside the stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League today.

The Blues are desperate to find some consistent winning form, with Graham Potter under some pressure to find a way to gel his expensively put-together squad and lift them from mid-table anonymity. The likes of Myhkailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix all arrived in January but they remain 10th in the table with just one win in six.

Saints, meanwhile, are staring relegation in the face if they don’t improve fast; they have lost their last three, are four points from safety and remain managerless after sacking Nathan Jones are barely three months. Talks with Jesse Marsch did not yield a resolution, meaning Ruben Selles is in the dugout for today’s game.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: