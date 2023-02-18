Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League today.
The Blues are desperate to find some consistent winning form, with Graham Potter under some pressure to find a way to gel his expensively put-together squad and lift them from mid-table anonymity. The likes of Myhkailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix all arrived in January but they remain 10th in the table with just one win in six.
Saints, meanwhile, are staring relegation in the face if they don’t improve fast; they have lost their last three, are four points from safety and remain managerless after sacking Nathan Jones are barely three months. Talks with Jesse Marsch did not yield a resolution, meaning Ruben Selles is in the dugout for today’s game.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Adam Armstrong, Willy Caballero, Sekou Mara, Moussa Djenepo, Carlos Alcaraz, Ibrahima Diallo, Theo Walcott.
SOUTHAMPTON (3-5-2): Gavin Bazunu; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella Kotchap; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Romain Perraud; Paul Onuachu, Kamaldeen Sulemana.
CHELSEA SUBS: Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Wesley Fofana, Lewis Hall.
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Mason Mount; Datro Fofana.
Southampton sacked Nathan Jones just eight league games into his reign as manager following their 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves last time out. Jones left the Saints rock-bottom of the Premier League, suffering seven defeats in his eight Premier League games in charge. Despite their struggles, they remain only four points adrift of safety. Ruben Selles is in interim charge this week after talks with Jesse Marsch broke down.
Chelsea are in dire need of a win to ease the pressure on Graham Potter. The Blues somehow managed to lose the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 match on the road to Borussia Dortmund, despite having a host of chances. Potter's men are now winless in their last four matches in all competitions, and have recorded only one win in their last nine matches. They need a positive result against managerless Southampton today to keep their slim hopes of challenging for a European place alive.
Chelsea v Southampton: Confirmed line-ups
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Fernandez, Madueke, Joao Felix, Mount, David Datro Fofana. Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mudryk, Sterling, Zakaria, Gallagher, Havertz, Wesley Fofana, Hall.
Southampton: Bazunu, Stuart Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Sulemana, Onuachu. Subs: Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Adam Armstrong, Caballero, Mara, Djenepo, Alcaraz, Diallo, Walcott.
Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge.
