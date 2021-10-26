Chelsea host Southampton in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were in imperious form against Norwich City on the weekend as they thrashed Daniel Farke’s sorry Canaries 7-0 at Stamford Bridge to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Tuchel will be keen to add more silverware to last season’s Champions League but is likely to take the opportunity to rotate his squad, even if injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will somewhat restrict his options.

Southampton, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley at the weekend and will be without one of their goalscorers, Armando Broja, due to the striker being unable to face his parent club.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm BST at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 26 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will unfortunately not be broadcast live on television in the UK, although highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Chelsea remain without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic due to injury, while N’Golo Kante is a doubt. Saul Niguez, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among those likely to come into the side.

Jack Stephens is sidelined and James Ward-Prowse remains suspended for Southampton, while Armando Broja is unable to face his parent club.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Alonso; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Saul; Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Southampton: Forster; Valery, Lyanco, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Romeu; Tella, Armstrong, Djenepo; Adams

What are the odds?

Chelsea - 2/5

Southampton - 13/2