Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup round of 16 this evening.

The Blues are coming off the back of an almighty victory against Norwich City at the weekend, with Mason Mount scoring a hat-trick in a 7-0 rout, which maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel will be keen to claim more silverware after last season’s Champions League triumph but will almost certainly heavily rotate his side tonight ahead of next weekend’s visit to Newcastle.

Southampton have endured a difficult start to their own campaign, with just one win from nine league games, while Armando Broja, who scored in their 2-2 draw against Burnley on the weekend, will be unavailable to face his parent club.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm BST at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 26 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will unfortunately not be broadcast live on television in the UK, although highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Chelsea remain without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic due to injury, while N’Golo Kante is a doubt. Saul Niguez, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among those likely to come into the side.

Jack Stephens is sidelined and James Ward-Prowse remains suspended for Southampton, while Armando Broja is unable to face his parent club.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Alonso; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Saul; Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Southampton: Forster; Valery, Lyanco, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Romeu; Tella, Armstrong, Djenepo; Adams

What are the odds?

Chelsea - 2/5

Southampton - 13/2

Prediction

Thomas Tuchel is likely to field a weakened side but Chelsea’s strength in depth is remarkable, with a host of established internationals waiting for their opportunity, and they should comfortably have the quality to see of a somewhat struggling Southampton. Chelsea 3-0 Southampton.