Chelsea will look to end a run of four matches without a win when they host Premier League strugglers Southampton on Saturday.

Graham Potter’s side have won just twice in 13 Premier League games and were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham last time out.

The frustration for the Blues continued with a 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, as they failed to take their chances in the Champions League.

Southampton remain without a manager after sacking Nathan Jones on Sunday, after a 2-1 defeat at home to 10-man Wolves left them bottom of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Southampton?

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 18 February. It won’t be shown on TV in the UK.

What is the team news?

Chelsea can welcome back defender Benoit Badiashile after the defender was unavailable for the Champions League, while Mateo Kovacic and Wesley Fofana are back to full fitness. Ben Chilwell is a doubt while Raheem Sterling is also set to miss out, while N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic remain unavailable.

Kyle Walker-Peters is set to return for Southampton - while there could be further changes after the sacking of Nathan Jones. Record signing Kamaldeen Sulemana should start.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Madueke, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz

Southampton: Bazunu; Caleta-Car, Bednarek, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, Perraud; Sulemana, Adams

Odds

Chelsea: 1/3

Draw: 17/5

Southampton: 9/1

Prediction

Chelsea 1-0 Southampton