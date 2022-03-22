✕ Close Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner's record-breaking tenure in numbers

The deadline for prospective buyers to submit bids to purchase Chelsea FC from Roman Abramovich has passed and now the contenders will be whittled down to a shortlist of three.

British property tycoon Nick Candy revealed he “significantly” increased the amount offered for the club to the New York-based bank the Raine Group, overseeing the process, in the hopes of making their shortlist.

American-backed bids from LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family are among the frontrunners to take over, while Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe have a potent offering lodged and Saudi Media Group is another of the bids understood to carry clout. London-based global investment firm Centricus confirmed its bid to buy Chelsea on Monday, with a consortium comprising four Blues supporters.

Chelsea are currently banned from selling match tickets to fans but the FA are ‘working with government’ to allow Blues fans to purchase tickets to their upcoming FA Cup semi-final.

Follow all the latest Chelsea takeover news below: