Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel took “full responsibility” for his side’s defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday and said he regretted making seven changes to his starting line-up.

With the FA Cup final to come on Saturday, the German made more changes to his team than usual and was made to rue a lack of sharpness as Mikel Arteta’s side stifled the hosts in securing a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The result leaves Chelsea’s position in the Premier League’s top four looking less than certain, and hands Liverpool an opportunity to make up lost ground ahead of the final week of the season.

The Blues also gifted their London rivals the only goal of the game as captain Jorginho’s back-pass led to Emile Smith Rowe’s winning strike in the 16th minute.

“It is totally our fault, nobody else’s,” Tuchel told Sky Sports. “We lost the game, it is totally our responsibility.

“We had huge chances. We made more or less an own goal a total gift. Overall we were not sharp enough, we could not put up the same intensity as usual.

“Maybe it was too many changes from last match, and I take full responsibility for that. Maybe it is the last wake-up call for all of us.

“I felt it a little bit coming in training yesterday and I am a bit unlucky that it is proven today on the pitch.

“We had three days, we had a good run and were in a good mood, but the choices were not so good on my side for the line-up so this is on me. We were unlucky but we did everything today to lose.

“I’m not happy with my line-up, I should not have done it like this.”