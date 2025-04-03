Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Premier League team news as Blues face fight to regain top four place
Enzo Maresca’s side look to stay in the Champions League places as they take on 14th-placed Spurs
Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tonight, as Enzo Maresca’s side look to land a blow on their rivals in the race for Champions League football.
The Blues began the week in fourth place despite a mixed run form over the last few months, but after Manchester City and Newcastle both picked up wins on Wednesday, they have dropped to sixth ahead of Spurs’s visit.
Any slip up at this point could prove costly in the battle for a spot in Europe’s premier cup competition, with just five points separating Chelsea and 10th-placed Bournemouth ahead of kick-off.
But it doesn’t get any easier for the Blues as they prepare to take on Spurs tonight.
Though Ange Postecoglou’s side started the week in 14th, they still possess the quality to hurt any of the league’s top teams, and this particular rivalry has a track record of producing fireworks in recent seasons.
Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Stamford Bridge below:
Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Chelsea’s crucial clash against Tottenham in the Premier League.
We’ll have all the action and build-up, right here.
Is Chelsea vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 3 April at Stamford Bridge in London.
How can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm.
