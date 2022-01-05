Close Conte on quarter-final win against West Ham and facing Chelsea

Chelsea host Tottenham as Antonio Conte returns to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues welcome back Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian striker’s apology for an unauthorised interview, which saw Thomas Tuchel drop the £97.5m signing in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. “To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset that I caused, I should have been much clearer in my message,” Lukaku told the Chelsea website.

The second semi-final in the competition between Liverpool and Arsenal has been postponed after the Merseysiders’ request to the EFL after a Covid outbreak. Conte will hope to prove a point at the home of the European champions after his acrimonious exit almost four years ago, with the Italian adamant Harry Kane is now buying in after pushing for a move to Man City last summer.