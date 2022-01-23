Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.
Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League. A win this afternoon would take them into the top four - and victory at Stamford Bridge would also see Tottenham move just five points behind Chelsea with four games in hand.
But history sides with Chelsea. Spurs have only beaten their London rivals once at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League - a win which came in April 2018 as a Dele Alli brace saw them clinch a 3-1 victory. In all competitions, Tottenham have not scored against Chelsea in any of their last five meetings, ensuring they will be extremely motivated this afternoon as a win significantly closes the gap between the two sides. Follow all the team news and match action as Chelsea host Tottenham below, after the conclusion of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool:
GOAL! Leicester 1 - 1 Brighton⚽️
While we wait for the decision at Selhurst Park, Danny Welbeck has equalised for Brighton at the King Power Stadium. He meets a free kick in the box and heads it into the back of the net.
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool
87 mins: Diogo Jota is played into the box and gets past Joel Ward. He loses control of the ball as Vicente Guaita closes him down. The goalkeeper collides with Jota and both players go down.
There’s a VAR check for a potential penalty. It shouldn’t be given but the referee is being called over to the monitor...
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool
84 mins: Close! Joachim Andersen flicks the ball over Liverpool’s high line and plays Michael Olise in behind. He spots that Alisson is off his line and tries to chip the goalkeeper. Alisson backpeddles towards his own goal and at the last minute gets a hand to the ball and nudges it wide of the post!
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool
82 mins: Roberto Firmino is shown a yellow card for a poor tackle in the middle of the pitch. Palace burst down the right side through Olise but he pass into the box is intercepted but Jones.
Liverpool threaten to counterattack but Schlupp drags Jota back and picks up a yellow card of his own.
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool
79 mins: A diagonal ball from Palace comes across to Olise but Robertson beats him to the dropping ball. He heads it back to Alisson who finds himself out of position and has to leap across to his right to keep the ball out.
Marc Guehi sends a pass over the top for Benteke but the striker is offside. Alisson takes his time with the free kick and the referee comes over to tell him to quicken it up.
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool
76 mins: Patrick Vieira is going for it. Will Hughes and Jean-Philippe Mateta are taking off with Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke brought on. Crystal Palace have just under 15 minutes to find an equaliser, can they do it?
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool
73 mins: Fabinho has a shot from range saved by Vicente Guaita before Crystal Palace break down the right side. The cross comes into the box but Conor Gallagher handles the ball as he tries to bring it under control. Free kick to Liverpool.
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Line-ups
Chelsea XI: Arriziabalaga, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Bergwijn, Kane
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool
70 mins: Schlupp and Eze combine on the left side. Eze is played down the side of the box and feeds a pass into the penalty area. Schlupp gets on the end of it and smokes his shot into the near side-netting. Crystal Palace are coming closer to that equaliser.
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool
67 mins: Patrick Vieira makes his first Crystal Palace change. Eberechi Eze comes on to replace the goalscorer Odsonne Edouard. Liverpool are trying to take the sting out of the game but Crystal Palace are playing well. They’re aggressive and winning the battles in midfield.
