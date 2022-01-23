(Getty Images)

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.

Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League. A win this afternoon would take them into the top four - and victory at Stamford Bridge would also see Tottenham move just five points behind Chelsea with four games in hand.

But history sides with Chelsea. Spurs have only beaten their London rivals once at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League - a win which came in April 2018 as a Dele Alli brace saw them clinch a 3-1 victory. In all competitions, Tottenham have not scored against Chelsea in any of their last five meetings, ensuring they will be extremely motivated this afternoon as a win significantly closes the gap between the two sides. Follow all the team news and match action as Chelsea host Tottenham below, after the conclusion of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: