Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Cucurella makes first start
Follow the action from Stamford Bridge as the Blues take on Spurs
The first clash of two big six teams takes place this afternoon as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The Blues edged past Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season as they needed the cool head of Jorginho to slot home a penalty that secured them the win, while Spurs swept past Southampton 4-1 without their two main stars – Harry Kane and Son Heung-min – getting on the scoresheet.
Marc Cucurella starts this afternoon for the first time as Ben Chilwell misses out. Ruben Loftus-Cheek also comes into the side, replacing Cesar Azpilicueta. Antonio Conte sticks with the same XI which started against Saints, meaning summer signing Ivan Perisic is on the bench once more.
Chelsea won both league games against Tottenham last season as well as both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final so today’s fixture will prove to be an early indicator of what Spurs can hope to achieve this season. At the very least they’ll want to secure Champions League qualification, but they might be harbouring thoughts of picking up a trophy and maybe challenging for the title too.
Follow all the action as Chelsea face Spurs in the first London derby of the season following the conclusion of Nottingham Forest vs West Ham:
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham
90 mins: Seven minutes of added time to play. That’s factoring in the drinks break, a few VAR decisions and the usual efforts of time-wasting.
There’s still a chance for West Ham to equalise.
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham
86 mins: Steve Cook and Forest are throwing themselves at every cross that comes into the box. They’re dealing with everything brilliantly and Dean Henderson has been a steadying presence whenever he’s taken charge of the six yard area.
Less than five minutes plus stoppage time to go.
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham
83 mins: Off the line! A corner for West Ham is whipped over to Kurt Zouma who heads an effort to the near post. Neco Williams slips inside the upright and drops low to make the block!
Desperate times for Forest.
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham
80 mins: Time is running for West Ham to get an equaliser. Steve Cook’s introduction brings an experienced head into the Forest back line.
Can they close out the game?
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham
77 mins: Moussa Niakhaté has injured himself in blocking Said Benrahma’s shot and has to be replaced with Steve Cook for Nottingham Forest.
Sam Surridge is also on having replaced Taiwo Awoniyi.
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham
74 mins: After a drinks break at the City Ground, Dean Henderson is shown a yellow card for time-wasting before a long ball from the Hammers sees Scamacca collect the ball in the box.
He has Benrahma as an option but goes for goal and has his effort blocked.
Chelsea vs Tottenham line-ups
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham
69 mins: Changes from David Moyes. Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals are taken off with Manuel Lanzini and Gianluca Scamacca brought on.
Will they get the equaliser or can Nottingham Forest see out this game?
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham
67 mins: West Ham continue to attack. They’ve missed the penalty but must feel as though they can still get back into this game.
Michail Antonio shifts his way into the box from the right before shooting and seeing his effort blocked - legitimately this time - by Scott McKenna.
SAVED! Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham
65 mins: Incredible goalkeeping from Dean Henderson who leaps over to the right and clings on to Declan Rice’s effort. It was a poor, scuffed shot from Rice, too near to the goalkeeper and Henderson sends the City Ground cheering wildly as he keeps it out!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies