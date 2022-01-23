Chelsea will face Tottenham in a must-win match for the Blues in the Premier League on Sunday.

Their loss to Manchester City and subsequent draw with Brighton has meant they are now 12 points off the top of the table. If they drop anymore their title race chances will be over with City not looking likely to lose many matches for the rest of the season.

Manager Thomas Tiuchel said his players needed to “recharge” following the 1-1 result against the Seagulls. “We are mentally tired and physically tired, you can see it in our performance, it’s as easy as that,” he said. “We need to recharge the batteries, we need to reconnect.

“This is my feeling, that’s why I give the players two days off and then we will use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday.”

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 23 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Subscribers will also be able to stream the fixture on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Chelsea could see the return of Andreas Christensen after he tested positive for Covid-19 but his selection is uncertain. It’s not looking likely for Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell or Reece James who are set to miss out through injury.

While Spurs are still without Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero and Eric Dier through injury but they have the rest of their squad available for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Pulisic, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount, Havertz

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Moura, Bergwijn, Kane

Odds

Chelsea - 4/6

Draw - 14/5

Tottenham - 15/4

Prediction

Chelsea are in desperate need of point but Tottenham’s form is improving over Antonio Conte so it could be a closer match than some are expecting. Both teams should come away with a point and if the match does end in a draw, the Blues could be kissing away their chance at the title. Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham.