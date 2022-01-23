Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea in the Premier League.

A win over the Blues would see Spurs move into fourth place with improved form under Conte putting them in the race for Champions League qualification.

The manager secured a valuable contract extension with captain Hugo Lloris signing on for more time at Spurs recently. When asked if he believes he can end the goalkeeper’s ten year trophy drought, Conte said: “I think it is important for every club to win trophies.

“At the same time you have to understand if you are ready to win, because every club could say ‘yeah I want to win trophies’ but then you have to understand very well what is your point? Where you are and then the path that you have to follow to try to be competitive and win.”

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 23 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Subscribers will also be able to stream the fixture on the Sky Go app.

Team news

Chelsea could see the return of Andreas Christensen after he tested positive for Covid-19 but his selection is uncertain. It’s not looking likely for Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell or Reece James who are set to miss out through injury.

While Spurs are still without Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero and Eric Dier through injury but they have the rest of their squad available for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Pulisic, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount, Havertz

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Moura, Bergwijn, Kane

Odds

Chelsea - 4/6

Draw - 14/5

Tottenham - 15/4

Prediction

Chelsea are in desperate need of point but Tottenham’s form is improving over Antonio Conte so it could be a closer match than some are expecting. Both teams should come away with a point and if the match does end in a draw, the Blues could be kissing away their chance at the title. Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham.