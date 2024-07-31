Support truly

Chelsea continue to welcome players into their ever growing squad, announcing last night the signing of Filip Jorgensen. The 22-year-old Danish goalkeeper joined from Villareal, with a transfer fee reported to be in the region of £20m.

Jorgensen will become the fifth goalkeeper to join Chelsea’s preseason tour, with the Dane expected to challenge Robert Sanchez for the number one spot. This signing likely dooms out of favour Djorde Petrovic to leave the club, either on loan or permanantly, despite signing last August and maintaining the starting spot for the run-in last season. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also expected to be offloaded this summer.

Chelsea were attracted to Jorgensen’s passing ability, a quality which is appreciated by Enzo Maresca and was already on full display as he joined his new squad for training last night in Atlanta. He kept six clean sheets in 36 La Liga appearances last season, with a save percentage of 72.2 per cent.

After welcoming seven players into the fold this summer, Chelsea are also forced to focus on outgoings, with Conor Gallagher once again linked with a move away from the club. Atletico Madrid are reported to be interested in signing the energetic midfielder, whose high-pressing style would suit Diego Simeone’s defensive tactics.

With Gallagher’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and the club unwilling to renew, a move seems somewhat inevitable. Supporters will be disappointed to see another Cobham academy graduate shown the door to make space for star signings, with the nine-figure signings of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez taking precedent over the Briton.

A similar fate is set to befall Trevoh Chalobah, who was left out of the club’s preseason tour as Chelsea look to edge him out in favour of Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, and Wesley Fofana.

Tottenham reportedly remain interested in the English player and Chelsea are expecting a bid, though will be less likely to sell to a London rival amidst interest from abroad.

Further reports have linked Chelsea with a European swap deal which would see Romelu Lukaku join Napoli on a permanent deal, with highly-rated striker Victor Osimhen heading the other way on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Lukaku remains a Chelsea player for now ( Getty Images )

Doubts remain over the switch, however. Chelsea have been looking to offload Lukaku on a permanent basis since he fell out with Thomas Tuchel in 2021, and interest in Osimhen is similarly protracted.

It is unlikely, though, that a player of Osimhen’s calibre would be happy to move on loan. The Nigeria international is on high wages and may not be enamoured with Chelsea’s pay structure, which relies on a lower base wage and incentives.

As ever, Chelsea are interested in some South American wonderkids, most recently looking at Gremio’s Gabriel Mec, a highly rated 2008 born-attacking midfielder yet to make a professional appearance.

There is also interest in Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders, with a fee reported to be in the region of €20m. The 19-year-old currently plies his trade for Genk, and is set to immediately return to Belgium on loan should a transfer be completed.