After Chelsea experienced their worst season since the establishment of the Premier League, American owner Todd Boehly has taken significant measures to bring about change at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues went through a revolving door of three managers last season, including Thomas Tuchel (now at Bayern Munich), Graham Potter, and interim manager and club legend Frank Lampard. Now, Mauricio Pochettino, who previously led London rivals Tottenham to a Champions League final, will take over the reins and attempt to restore stability to a club that won the Champions League as recently as 2021.

This summer, the club has witnessed an astonishing number of departures already, with several key players leaving who played pivotal roles at Stamford Bridge over the past few seasons. Among those having exited are Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Christian Pulisic.

These departures mark the beginning of a new era at Chelsea and may be the transformative change required for the club to regain its place in Europe.

Here are the latest transfers and transfer rumours regarding the Blues:

Brennan Johnson

Tottenham are a way off agreeing on a fee for Brennan Johnson, with Nottingham Forest not willing to budge on their price of £40m and it could allow Chelsea back into the fold as they have held on to an interest in the 22-year-old.

However Chelsea are prioritising an out and out centre-forward, but there are not too many of those available and they could be willing to splash out for Johnson as the deadline draws nearer. It is a deal that could go down to the last hours of the window.

Djordje Petrovic

Chelsea are reportedly due to complete the signing of New England Revolution’s goalkeeper for up to £14m. It has been the summer of goalkeeper exodus at Stamford Bridge after Kepa Arrizabalaga left the club to join Real Madrid on loan and Edouard Mendy signed for Al-Ahli.

Petrovic, aged 23, will likely compete with Robert Sanchez to be the number one shot stopper, especially with Marcus Bettinelli out injured.

Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian has endured a torrid spell at the club since returning in 2021 and now looks set to leave the club for the second time this summer. The 30-year-old is unlikely to return to Inter, where he spent last season on loan, but could be staying in the Serie A with Juventus reportedly interested in the striker and a swap deal with Dusan Vlahovic. Chelsea turned down a similar deal in July but are said to be re-considering the deal now.

Chelsea will be keen to offload the forward, as he is still under contract and on significant wages, but he is still at the club although according to Sky, he does not train with the first team squad. However, he has ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia, but the Saudi transfer window does not close until 7 September.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah could find it harder to secure a move after sustaining a hamstring injury (PA Wire)

Trevoh Chalobah

Wesley Fofana’s second long-term knee injury had meant that Trevor Chalobah was likely to stay at Stamford Bridge to provide cover at centre-back. However, he sustained a hamstring injury in training, which could dent how appealing he is to other clubs.

However, according to Sky in Germany, Chalobah is on the shortlist to replace Benhamin Pavard at Bayern Munich.

Mohammed Kudus

Playing for Ajax, Kudus can play in a more attacking central midfield role as well as out on the right wing and could be the latest player to leave the Dutch club as they continue their cost-cutting measures having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Ghanaian international could cost up to £40m and has attracted interest from a number of clubs. David Ornstein reported previously that Chelsea have made contact with the Dutch side about a move for the 22-year-old, but it looks as though he will be headed to the other side of London and to West Ham. The BBC reported that David Moyes’ club were in talks with Ajax over the midfielder.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi may not be headed to Fulham (PA Wire)

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea’s outgoings are not done for the summer, however, with Callum Hudson-Odoi the latest to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old had an unsuccessful loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last season and is reportedly training with the Under-21’s currently.

However, he could yet stay, with the Evening Standard reporting that Fulham’s interest in the player has diminished after being unable to agree a fee with their west London rivals despite summer-long discussions.

Folarain Balogun

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are among a number of clubs across Europe who have expressed an interest in the Arsenal striker. However he could still be headed abroad to Monaco.

Arsenal are thought to be getting around £40m for their talented academy product. Balogun spent last season on loan and Ligue 1 club Reims, scoring 22 times in 39 matches.