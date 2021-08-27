Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea are working on possible signings ahead of the transfer deadline next week.

The Blues, who added Romelu Lukaku for £97.5m this summer, have been linked with several players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

And the German coach admits the club are exploring potential opportunities to boost their hopes of mounting of a title challenge this season.

"We have some ideas, we are trying, not all decisions are taken, there are some negotiations going on,” Tuchel said ahead of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

“Hoping in the meaning, that we need something to make the coach happy, absolutely not, I'm happy with the squad like it is. I have a lot of confidence that we are absolutely competitive on a high level.

“Still all eyes are open, we are aware of all situations, you never know in football, but we're focused on the game tomorrow. All good so far.”

Meanwhile, Kurt Zouma could leave before Tuesday’s deadline, with West Ham engaged in talks with the Blues over the French centre-back.

“There are negotiations between West Ham and Chelsea regarding Kurt,” Tuchel added. “He's not with us, he has some personal issues, some family issues to sort, we allowed him to travel to France.

“There are negotiations, but being very honest I don't know where it leads. Both things can happen, he stays or leaves.”