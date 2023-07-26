Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea are leading the race for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, having so far put together a more convincing package than Arsenal.

The 22-year-old midfielder has attracted a lot of interest from the Premier League as the Dutch club face up to the sale of a series of key players

Having almost joined Everton last season, Kudus’ value has only increased after an impressive World Cup with Ghana, and there is a feeling that Chelsea are able to price Arsenal out of any prospective deal.

One of the issues for Mikel Arteta’s side is that, although they want another midfielder - preferably Kudus - and a right-back, they need to sell to buy due to earlier expenditure.

While the club could yet raise up to £70m on sales of players such as Kieran Tierney and Falorin Balogun, that is expected to take time.

This has allowed Chelsea to move ahead, especially as they have already hugely trimmed down their squad with a series of exits this window.

It is even possible the Stamford Bridge side bring in two midfielders, as negotiations continue over Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

As it stands, Chelsea have been in a position to offer more clarity on a price to Ajax and potential wages for Kudus. The Ghana international could go for around £40m.