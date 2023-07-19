Tottenham consider Brazil striker with Harry Kane’s future in the balance

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham are considering a move for Flamengo’s Pedro to prepare for the prospective sale of Harry Kane, among several forward options,

The future of the England striker remains “50-50”, with Bayern Munich believing they have everything in place other than the key agreement with Daniel Levy, but Spurs are naturally looking at alternative options - especially given Kane only has a year left on his contract.

The 26-year-old Pedro has a fine scoring record with Flamengo, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores, and was in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup. While he struggled in a spell at Fiorentina four years ago, the feeling is that the move came too early and he is now ready to play for a big European club.

He is also one of a range of options Spurs are considering, although it may be too late to move for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, given Manchester United’s advances.

Should Spurs sell Kane, the idea would be more to reshape the attack amid Ange Postecoglou’s fluid new style, rather than directly replace the forward. That is seen as virtually impossible.

The idea of Kane leaving, however, is now seen as much more realistic than it had been. It is merely up to Bayern - or any other suitor - to come up with a number acceptable to Levy.

The German champions have already had two offers up to £80m rejected. Paris Saint-Germain retain interest, but Kane prefers Bayern.

Real Madrid had wanted Kane before Kylian Mbappe’s situation changed, but they would never have gone for more than £60m for a player with a year left on his contract.

Levy remains unwilling to sell to an English club, in a situation that could still go to the wire.