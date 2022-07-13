Chelsea step up Presnel Kimpembe interest as club close in on Kalidou Koulibaly deal

Paris Saint-Germain have set a price of €50 million with €10 bonuses for Presnel Kimpembe after an initial approach by Chelsea on Monday, with the Premier League club also close to signing Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

Thomas Tuchel sees the 26-year-old as a versatile option for one of the three defenders he wants this summer, having previously worked with the French international during his time as manager at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are at the same time willing to do the deal as they continue the overhaul of their squad, with Luis Campos now installed as director of football.

Chelsea have not yet submitted a bid for Kimpembe, but sources close to the negotiations state there is a considerable distance - potentially up to €20m - between the two clubs’ valuation of the player.

Although PSG have also been talking to Juventus about a potential deal, given the Italian club are now certain to miss out on Koulibaly - coincidentally to Chelsea - there is hope a deal can be done.

If that is the case, the signing would likely form one of three defenders Tuchel secures this summer, including Koulibaly and Nathan Ake.

Chelsea are close to completing a deal for Koulibaly and have confirmed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.