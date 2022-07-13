Jump to content
‘London is my home’: Chelsea confirm Raheem Sterling signing from Manchester City in £50m deal

The England international has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 13 July 2022 17:35
Comments
<p>Raheem Sterling was unveiled by Chelsea after arriving in Los Angeles </p>

Raheem Sterling was unveiled by Chelsea after arriving in Los Angeles

(The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea have completed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The England international has signed a five-year contract at the Stamford Bridge club following a £50 million transfer from the Premier League champions.

Sterling bid farewell to Manchester City earlier on Wednesday but has completed his move to Chelsea after joining the team’s pre-season tour in Los Angeles.

In confirming his switch to Chelsea, Sterling highlighted the desire to return to London and the management of Thomas Tuchel as key factors in his decision. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was also influential in the negotiations.

“First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Sterling said. “I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

“I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here. I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.”

Sterling penned a message to City fans after seven successful seasons at the club, with the 27-year-old saying that he “arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man.”

“Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories,” Sterling added in a message posted on social media. “What a ride it’s been.”

Sterling became the most expensive English footballer after he completed his £49m move from Liverpool to Manchester City on this day in 2015. The then 20-year-old, who was assigned the No 7 shirt, was also City’s record signing.

He went on to win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups at the Etihad Stadium, and scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

Sterling grew up in north-west London and began his career at QPR before joining Liverpool in 2012. Now aged 27, he joins Chelsea where manager Tuchel will hope to reap the rewards of the end product Sterling gave City, after struggling to get the best from Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic in the left forward role.

Boehly, who has taken a hand-on approach since his takeover of Chelsea with investment company Clearlake Capital, added: “Raheem Sterling is a serial winner and his signing is an important step in strengthening our squad.

“We are delighted for Raheem to return to London with Chelsea, and we look forward to seeing his world-class talent on display at Stamford Bridge.”

