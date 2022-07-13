Raheem Sterling has said goodbye to Manchester City ahead of his imminent transfer to Chelsea, telling the club: “I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man.”

Sterling has flown to Los Angeles to join Chelsea’s pre-season training camp before a move worth around £50m.

The England international found regular playing time hard to come by under Pep Guardiola last season, following the arrival of Jack Grealish for £100m in the summer as well as the emergence of City youth product Phil Foden.

“Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories,” Sterling wrote in a message posted on social media. “What a ride it’s been.

“I am thankful for the ups and the downs, as it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and my resolve and enabled me to stand here in frot of you as the best possible version of myself.

“Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City.”

Sterling became the most expensive English footballer after he completed his £49m move from Liverpool to Manchester City on this day in 2015. The 20-year-old, who was assigned the No 7 shirt, was also City's record signing.

Now aged 27, he joins Chelsea where manager Thomas Tuchel will hope to reap the rewards of the end product Sterling gave City, after struggling to get the best from Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic in the left forward role.

Chelsea play Mexican side Club America in Las Vegas on Sunday.