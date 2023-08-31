Chelsea transfer news: Cole Palmer, Romelu Lukaku, Connor Gallagher and more

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After Chelsea experienced their worst season since the establishment of the Premier League, American owner Todd Boehly has taken significant measures to bring about change at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues went through a revolving door of three managers last season, including Thomas Tuchel (now at Bayern Munich), Graham Potter, and interim manager and club legend Frank Lampard. Now, Mauricio Pochettino, who previously led London rivals Tottenham to a Champions League final, will take over the reins and attempt to restore stability to a club that won the Champions League as recently as 2021.

This summer, the club has witnessed an astonishing number of departures already, with several key players leaving who played pivotal roles at Stamford Bridge over the past few seasons. Among those having exited are Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Christian Pulisic.

Here are the latest transfers and transfer rumours regarding the Blues:

Cole Palmer

In a surprise late move, Chelsea look set to complete a deal for Manchester City’s academy graduate Cole Palmer in a deal worth around £40m. The Blues saw an initial bid of £35m rejected but have now agreed terms on a deal for the 21-year-old.

Palmer started just three games last season but scored the equaliser in City’s Super Cup victory over Sevilla a few weeks ago and was expected to feature more heavily this season after the departure of Riyad Mahrez to the Saudi Pro League.

Connor Gallagher

The Englishman has started all four of Chelsea’s fixtures this season but The Telegraph are now suggesting that Spurs are considering a move for the midfielder who may see his minutes affected by Palmer’s imminent arrival.

Chelsea rejected a big of around £40m from West Ham for the 23-year-old earlier in the window and are expected to demand a fee of around £50m if they are to let go of the central midfielder this late in the window.

Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian has endured a torrid spell at the club since returning in 2021 and has now left the club again on loan, returning to Serie A to play under Jose Mourinho at Roma. There was talk of a move back to Inter and then a move to Juventus but both failed to materialise.

Now, the 30-year-old will reunite with Mourinho, who he played under at Manchester United, as the striker makes the move to Roma on loan. The Blues have offered no confirmation on whether the deal includes an option to buy next summer. He’ll wear squad No.90.

(PA Wire)

Trevoh Chalobah

Wesley Fofana’s second long-term knee injury had meant that Trevor Chalobah was likely to stay at Stamford Bridge to provide cover at centre-back. However, with the signing and Axel Disasi and the impressive early-season form of Levi Colwill, a departure for the 24-year-old may be sanctioned with Bayern Munich interested in the player as a replacement for Benjamin Pavard.

According to The Evening Standard, a fee of around £50m may prove a sticking point in a deal being completed before the deadline, but negotiations remain ongoing.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi may be headed to Nottingham Forest (PA Wire)

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The winger endured a difficult spell in Germany last season with Bayer Leverkusen and looks on course to leave Stamford Bridge before the conclusion of the transfer window. A deal with Fulham had been mooted for a while, but Marco Silva’s side have pulled out of a deal after failing to agree a fee.

Now, according to The Guardian, the 22-year-old could be close to agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest, a move which would see the player reunite with Steve Cooper whom he played under as part of the England youth team setup.