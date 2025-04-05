Chelsea valued women’s team at £200m before selling to related company
Chelsea announced a pre-tax profit for the last financial year after selling the women’s team for £200m
Chelsea valued their women’s team at £200m before selling it to a related company, according to the club’s latest accounts.
Chelsea transferred the ownership of the women’s team to Blueco 22 Midco Ltd on 28 June 2024, two days before the end of the financial year.
On Monday, the Blues announced a pre-tax profit of £128.4m for the year ending on 30 June 2024 - with £198.7m raised by selling subsidiaries.
But the full accounts, published on Companies House, showed the sale of the women’s team to Blueco Midco was the reason the club posted a profit.
The women’s team - which is on course to win a sixth straight WSL title this season - was valued at £200m, with £1.3m of assets eventually deducted.
In the United States, National Women’s Soccer League side Angel City was sold for $250m (£194m) - the most a women’s team has ever been sold for.
But there has been scepticism at the £200m valuation of Chelsea’s highly successful women’s team - with NWSL clubs generally posting higher turnovers.
Chelsea may be at risk of breaching Uefa’s financial rules as Uefa do not allow clubs to register income from selling assets to sister companies.
The Premier League confirmed in January that all of its clubs were compliant under the league’s PSR (profit and sustainability rules) for the period between 2023-24.
