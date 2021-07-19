An early chance to win silverware for the season presents itself for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel with the Uefa Super Cup.

The Blues will head into the match as favourites having established themselves as champions of Europe, thanks to a memorable victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final at the end of last season.

It might have been an all-English affair in the Super Cup, too - but the red half of Manchester also suffered defeat in a final, Villarreal prevailing on penalties and beating Man United in the Europa League.

The Champions League winners have won this fixture in seven of the last eight seasons - but Chelsea themselves were on the wrong end of a penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool two years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first domestic match of the 21/22 season.

When is the Super Cup?

The match takes place at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday 11 August, with an 8pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the match?

All European matches will be shown this season on BT Sport once more. As such, this game will be live on BT Sport’s TV channels and can be streamed via the BT Sport app.

Where have the teams been in pre-season?

Chelsea are taking part in the Mind Series, facing friendlies locally against top-flight rivals Arsenal and Spurs.

Villarreal have friendlies lined up both domestically and overseas, with Valencia, Lyon and Honved so far lined up as opponents ahead of the Super Cup.

Odds

Chelsea 17/20

Draw 12/5

Villarreal 16/5

Prediction

Chelsea may not have all their players up to full speed, but they have the depth and attacking talent to see off a fine Villarreal side and start the new season in style.