Chelsea vs Celtic betting tips

Chelsea to win and five or more goals scored - 11/4 William Hill

Chelsea can secure their place in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday if they beat Celtic at Stamford Bridge, and other results go their way (kick-off 8pm, TNT Sports 1 and DAZN).

The Blues will go through if they better the result of Twente, who face Real Madrid in the other Group B game, looking to avenge the 7-0 defeat suffered at the hands of the Spanish giants seven days ago.

At the same time as that result, Chelsea were keeping up their 100 per cent record under new manager Sonia Bompastor, who has overseen 10 wins from their 10 games so far, including a 2-0 win over their nearest WSL rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten both scored in the final 15 minutes of the tie at Stamford Bridge to move Chelsea two points clear at the top of the WSL table with a game in hand over second-placed City. The victory was a welcome return to their best ahead of Wednesday’s game after a below-par performance at Celtic last week.

The Blues to come from behind at Celtic Park after Murphy Agnew gave Elena Sadiku’s side an early lead but that only lasted six minutes before Maika Hamano equalised.

Ashley Lawrence gave Chelsea the lead just after the half-hour mark and that was how the scoreline remained - the only other point of note was Aggie Beever-Jones’ red card in added time, which rules her out of the return clash.

Celtic go into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Rangers, which saw them slip to fifth in the SWPL 1 Table. They twice came from behind to level things up before Chelsea Cornet scored what turned out to be the winner with 12 minutes remaining.

They are still looking for their first points ever in the Champions League group stages and betting sites are not overly confident of their chances, offering 66/1 on a Ghirls win and 18/1 for the visitors to earn a share of the spoils.

Compare that to Chelsea’s price of 1/40 to secure the win, which would be their 11th on the spin in all competitions.

Given the way Bompastor’s side are playing at the moment, their odds of 6/1 on betting apps to win the competition are noteworthy, with only reigning champions Barcelona and last year’s runner-up Lyon having a shorter price.

Chelsea have been dominant in the group stage, and are unbeaten in their last 15 group stage matches, winning 12 and drawing three. They’ve currently won six group stage matches on the bounce, and even though they were not at their best last week, the Blues managed to raise their game when it mattered the most to close out the victory.

We’re expecting Bompastor’s side to put in a stronger showing on home soil. Celtic were crushed 4-0 by Madrid in their first road game of the campaign and it could be a similar result at Stamford Bridge, if the hosts have their shooting boots on.

You can find enhanced odds of 11/4 available on football betting sites for a 5-0 or 6-0 win for Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Celtic prediction: Chelsea to win and five or more goals scored - 11/4 William Hill

