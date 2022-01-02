Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and lineups with Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped
Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge for a massive game in the Premier League title race
Chelsea play Liverpool in a massive game in the Premier League title race on Sunday.
The Blues have dropped off the pace at the top of the table in recent weeks and now sit 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City after the champions came back to beat Arsenal on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel has Covid and injury problems to address with Reece James the latest first-team star to be forced onto the sidelines. A bigger concern is Romelu Lukaku with the emergence of the striker’s controversial interview this week set to cost him his place in the side.
Jurgen Klopp has Covid problems of his own and won’t be present at Stamford Bridge having tested positive himself. The Reds will be desperate to get back on track after defeat at Leicester last time out with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to feature for the final time before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations later this week.
Follow all the latest Premier League updates and analysis throughout the afternoon here:
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Right, so let’s put the Lukaku-sized sideshow to one side for a moment. Should Chelsea be beating Liverpool this afternoon?
Jurgen Klopp will not be there to coach his side - at least not in person. Liverpool are coming off the back of a draw with Spurs and defeat to Leicester in the Premier League.
It’s all there for Chelsea to provide a statement win today. But have they recovered from a poor run of form in December?
Everton 0-2 Brighton
Oh dear, oh dear. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has just blasted a penalty over on his return from injury.
Not sure Goodison Park is where you want to be right about now...
Everton 0-2 Brighton
Dan Burn has just doubled Brighton’s lead at Goodison Park.
It’s worth remembering that coming into this one Rafa Benitez’s side had won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.
Everton are all over the place and Graham Potter’s Brighton are taking full advantage. They can move up to eighth place with a win.
Chelsea’s sensational 2021
It’s worth remembering that Chelsea are the reigning European champions. It took Tuchel less than six months to lift the Champions League after arriving at Stamford Bridge.
Over the course of the calendar year, Chelsea were also the second best team in the Premier League in 2021 behind Manchester City.
Safe to say fans are quick to forget when their side goes on a losing run, but it’s been a superb opening 12 months for Tuchel in England.
Brenford 0-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa have taken the lead against Brentford through Danny Ings.
With Ollie Watkins unavailable this afternoon, Ings has taken his opportunity with both hands as he puts the visitors in front.
Emi Buendia slid the former Southampton and Liverpool man down the left channel and he fired a sumptuous finish into the far corner. Textbook.
Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted line-ups
With Covid cases and injuries rife, it is difficult to say the starting XIs that Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp will field this afternoon.
Nevertheless, we’ve had a go.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Huge game this afternoon for both sides.
Chelsea have won just one of their last four Premier League games. Liverpool have picked up just one point from their last two league matches.
Whoever loses you imagine is well and truly out of the title race.
Everton 0-1 Brighton
Alexis Mac Allister has given Brighton an early lead at Goodison Park against Everton. The Seagulls clearly building on their stoppage time equaliser at Stamford Bridge earlier this week.
Was it this week? I honestly have no idea.
Underway in early games
We are underway in the opening three Premier League games of the day. I will be keeping you up to date with goals as they go in (in as good a Jeff Stelling impression as I can muster with words).
- Brentford 0-0 Aston Villa
- Everton 0-0 Brighton
- Leeds 0-0 Burnley
Salah returns to face former club
Mo Salah makes yet another return to Stamford Bridge this afternoon when he faces his former club Chelsea.
The Egyptian helped Liverpool claim a point at Anfield earlier on in the season when he levelled things up with a penalty.
That was his first Premier League goal in five games against Chelsea. Will he be able to build on that this afternoon?
Questions, questions, questions.
