Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge for a massive game in the Premier League title race (AFP via Getty Images)

The Blues have dropped off the pace at the top of the table in recent weeks and now sit 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City after the champions came back to beat Arsenal on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel has Covid and injury problems to address with Reece James the latest first-team star to be forced onto the sidelines. A bigger concern is Romelu Lukaku with the emergence of the striker’s controversial interview this week set to cost him his place in the side.

Jurgen Klopp has Covid problems of his own and won’t be present at Stamford Bridge having tested positive himself. The Reds will be desperate to get back on track after defeat at Leicester last time out with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to feature for the final time before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations later this week.

