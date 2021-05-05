Chelsea host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tonight, with the tie finely poised following a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last week.

Christian Pulisic scored what could be a vital away goal for Thomas Tuchel’s side but the Blues will be hoping that they are not made to pay for wasting several chances in Spain.

Karim Benzema levelled the match for the 13-time European champions, who are aiming to win their fourth Champions League title under manager Zinedine Zidane in six seasons.

Chelsea are hoping to progress to their first Champions League final since winning the tournament for the first time in 2012.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s decider.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Wednesday 5 May

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Antonio Rudiger could return to the side after missing Saturday’s match against Fulham due to injury, but Matteo Kovacic is unlikely to be available after missing the past six matches with a thigh problem. Tuchel was hopeful the midfielder could return but revealed he had suffered a set-back before the Fulham match, so the Croatian is a major doubt to face his former side.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could make his return from a calf injury that has ruled him out since the international break last month, in what would be a major boost to Zidane’s side. Left back Ferland Mendy could be available after missing the first leg due to injury, and could replace Marcelo, who is set to be absent due to election duty in Madrid. Defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out after picking up a thigh injury against Osasuna on Saturday, joining Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the sidelines.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Werner

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

Chelsea: 23/20

Draw: 23/10

Real Madrid: 5/2

Prediction

Chelsea won’t be awed by the challenge of defeating the 13-time champions after dominating them in the first leg. If the English side can take their chances, they should progress. Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid