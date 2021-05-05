Chelsea are one game under from a first Champions League final since 2012 but will have to get past experienced competitors Real Madrid in their semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Thomas Tuchel’s side secured a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last week but missed several chances to put the tie beyond the 13-time European champions.

Christian Pulisic’s opener was cancelled out by Karim Benzema, with Zinedine Zidane’s team aiming to progress to their fourth Champions League final in six seasons.

The visitors kept their La Liga title bid alive on Saturday thanks to late goals from Eder Militao and Casemiro, while Chelsea moved a step closer to securing a top four place thanks to a 2-0 win over Fulham, with two goals from Kai Havertz.

Here’s everything you need to know before tonight’s semi-final second leg.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Wednesday 5 May

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Antonio Rudiger could return to the side after missing Saturday’s match against Fulham due to injury, but Matteo Kovacic is unlikely to be available after missing the past six matches with a thigh problem. Tuchel was hopeful the midfielder could return but revealed he had suffered a set-back before the Fulham match, so the Croatian is a major doubt to face his former side.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could make his return from a calf injury that has ruled him out since the international break last month, in what would be a major boost to Zidane’s side. Left back Ferland Mendy could be available after missing the first leg due to injury, and could replace Marcelo, who is set to be absent due to election duty in Madrid. Defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out after picking up a thigh injury against Osasuna on Saturday, joining Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the sidelines.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Werner

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

Chelsea: 23/20

Draw: 23/10

Real Madrid: 5/2

Prediction

Chelsea won’t be awed by the challenge of defeating the 13-time champions after dominating them in the first leg. If the English side can take their chances, they should progress. Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid