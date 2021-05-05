Chelsea will look to book their place in the Champions League final for the first time since 2012 when they welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their semi-final.

Thomas Tuchel’s side missed several chances in the first leg in Madrid last week but scored what could be a crucial away goal thanks to Christian Pulisic’s composed finish.

Karim Benzema scored the equaliser to ensure the sides go into tonight’s second leg level, with Real Madrid aiming to win their fourth Champions League title in six seasons under Zinedine Zidane.

The Blues defeated Fulham on Saturday to improve their top four chances, while the Spaniards beat Osasuna to keep pace with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the title race in La Liga.

Here’s all the information you need before this evening’s match.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Wednesday 5 May

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:00pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Antonio Rudiger could return to the side after missing Saturday’s match against Fulham due to injury, but Matteo Kovacic is unlikely to be available after missing the past six matches with a thigh problem. Tuchel was hopeful the midfielder could return but revealed he had suffered a set-back before the Fulham match, so the Croatian is a major doubt to face his former side.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could make his return from a calf injury that has ruled him out since the international break last month, in what would be a major boost to Zidane’s side. Left back Ferland Mendy could be available after missing the first leg due to injury, and could replace Marcelo, who is set to be absent due to election duty in Madrid. Defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out after picking up a thigh injury against Osasuna on Saturday, joining Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the sidelines.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Werner

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

Chelsea: 23/20

Draw: 23/10

Real Madrid: 5/2

Prediction

Chelsea won’t be awed by the challenge of defeating the 13-time champions after dominating them in the first leg. If the English side can take their chances, they should progress. Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid