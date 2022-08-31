‘Reece James is my guy’: Wesley Fofana reveals Instagram messages helped convince him to join Chelsea
The centre-back, who completed a move from Leicester for an initial £70m, could form a partnership with James on the Blues’ right-hand side
Wesley Fofana has revealed how Reece James’ Instagram messages helped convince him to join Chelsea after his move from Leicester for an initial £70m was confirmed.
The French centre-back, 21, who could cost a further £5m in add-ons, boosts Thomas Tuchel’s defence and takes the Blues’ spending past £250m this summer.
Speaking after completing his move, Fofana revealed he has had ongoing contact with his new teammates while negotiations were taking place this summer between the clubs.
"I spoke to Reece James on Instagram,” Fofana told Chelsea’s official YouTube channel. “Edouard Mendy and [Marc] Cucurella too.
“Reece messaged me on Instagram about a month ago. He said, 'you're coming? You and me play on the right side'. It's good for the confidence. He's my guy now.”
Fofana, who joked James copied his hairstyle, has signed a seven-year deal, with owner Todd Boehly describing him as “one of Europe’s most exciting talents”.
Fofana could make his debut on Saturday against West Ham, having missed Leicester’s last two Premier League matches as he attempted to force through the move.
The player trained with his new team-mates on Wedensday after Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Southampton.
“The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy,” Fofana told Chelsea’s official website. “I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.
“I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.”
