Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more as rivals meet amid three Premier League games
Follow all the latest updates from Sunday’s three early kick-offs at Stamford Bridge, Turf Moor and the Amex Stadium
Sunday’s headline Premier League action comes in the late afternoon on Merseyside, but before then there are three matches with significant ramifications in both halves of the table, starting with the race for European places.
West Ham United head to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea, with neither side in great form in league play recently but both having a vested interest in cup competitions - and still with Europe next season to think about, too. The Blues can open a seven-point gap down to fifth if they win, which would be a massive step to assuring themselves of Champions League football in 2022/23 - but the Hammers aren’t out of the running for Europa League places yet and can leapfrog Manchester United into sixth if they take victory themselves.
Burnley can climb out of the relegation zone if they win on home soil against a Wolves outfit who themselves could go level with the Hammers if results go their way, while both the Seagulls and Saints are still aiming for a top-half finish to end the campaign on a positive note. Follow all the team news, build-up and latest scores from all three games below:
Chelsea vs West Ham
Chelsea have suffered three home defeats in a row against Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal.
Thomas Tuchel partially blamed the pitch for the loss to Mikel Arteta’s men in midweek, but that didn’t wash for a lot of Blues fans.
A defeat here today could really sour the mood in west London as the season approaches its conclusion.
Chelsea vs West Ham
Welcome to The Independent’s live updates of today’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and West Ham.
We will also be keeping a keen eye on Burnley vs Wolves and Brighton vs Southampton so you don’t have to go anywhere.
It promises to be another thrilling day of top flight action in England.
Team news to come from Stamford Bridge.
Is Chelsea vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and more
West Ham fans would have bitten your hand off before the season started if you’d told them they would be in the Europa League semi-finals and in with an outside chance of finishing in the top four.
David Moyes’ men now appear to be third or fourth favourites to clinch a Champions League qualification place through their Premier League position... but it is still up for grabs with five games remaining.
Meanwhile, Chelsea look a safe bet to secure third place but will be keen to quash any Tottenham or Arsenal hopes of catching them before the end of the campaign.
This could be a major scalp for West Ham if they can win at Stamford Bridge - a result which would condemn the European champions to a fourth straight home defeat.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.
Antonio Rudiger turned down Chelsea record wage offer as Real Madrid circle
Antonio Rudiger rejected the chance to become the highest-paid defender in Chelsea FC’s history, the PA news agency understands.
The Germany defender is understood to have turned down a major contract offer from Chelsea, that the Blues had tabled before falling under Government restrictions.
Chelsea have continued to hold out hope that the Stamford Bridge club’s sale could turn the tide in their bid to retain Rudiger’s services.
But the continued strong interest from Real Madrid could now see the 29-year-old leave the west London club when his contract expires this summer.
Rudiger had for some time vowed to leave the decision on his future until the end of the campaign, but interest from other clubs has remained consistent.
He has been understood to want to continue working with Thomas Tuchel, having hit new heights under the Blues’ German boss.
But Madrid could now hold the edge in the race to land one of Europe’s top defenders.
Chelsea’s recruitment and retention has been halted by the strict operating terms after Roman Abramovich’s UK Government sanctions.
The sale of the Stamford Bridge club should be complete in May though, which will allow the west Londoners to return to standard transfer business.
