(Getty Images)

Sunday’s headline Premier League action comes in the late afternoon on Merseyside, but before then there are three matches with significant ramifications in both halves of the table, starting with the race for European places.

West Ham United head to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea, with neither side in great form in league play recently but both having a vested interest in cup competitions - and still with Europe next season to think about, too. The Blues can open a seven-point gap down to fifth if they win, which would be a massive step to assuring themselves of Champions League football in 2022/23 - but the Hammers aren’t out of the running for Europa League places yet and can leapfrog Manchester United into sixth if they take victory themselves.

Burnley can climb out of the relegation zone if they win on home soil against a Wolves outfit who themselves could go level with the Hammers if results go their way, while both the Seagulls and Saints are still aiming for a top-half finish to end the campaign on a positive note. Follow all the team news, build-up and latest scores from all three games below: