It’s a strange thing to say but European champions Chelsea are beginning to forget what it’s like to win a match at home.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have suffered three successive defeats at Stamford Bridge against Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal - conceding 11 goals in the process.

Europa League semi-finalists West Ham will be looking to make it four home losses in a row on Sunday when they face Chelsea in a competitive London derby.

David Moyes’ men have a big seven days ahead with their two legs against Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe, so a rare victory at Stamford Bridge would send them into those games brimming with confidence.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1pm.

Team news

Tuchel was already missing Antonio Rudiger before his replacement Andreas Christensen suffered an injury during the Arsenal loss and is still set to be missing for this one. Malang Sarr suffered a difficult evening in the London derby, so Trevoh Chalobah could come back into the fold alongside Thiago Silva. Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi all remain sidelined, with Ross Barkley also a doubt.

Moyes has a serious centre-back crisis less than a week out from their crucial Europa League semi-final first leg. Issa Diop has joined Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma on the injury list as West Ham prepare to drop Declan Rice into the defence to play alongside Craig Dawson.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Silva, Chalobah, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Mount; Werner, Havertz, Pulisic.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Rice, Cresswell; Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

Odds

Chelsea - 6/11

Draw - 7/2

West Ham - 28/5

Prediction

Chelsea are coming off the back of a torrid performance against Arsenal in midweek and will be hoping they can bounce back. But this could well be the perfect match for them given West Ham have their huge Europa League semi-final first leg in four days time. 2-0 Chelsea.